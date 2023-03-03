National Wool Review
March 3
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
March 3
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly 5.00-20.00 higher. Slaughter ewes mostly steady to 10.00 higher. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, TX 4,170 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. Western Video sold 440 feeder lambs in Idaho and 3255 feeder lambs in California. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 3,713 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 115-145 lbs 158.00-180.00; 160-165 lbs 148.00-160.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 190.00-240.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 140-160 lbs 150.00-160.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 130.00-144.00; 155-160 lbs 125.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-12540 lbs 182.50-230.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 288.00-324.00, few 330.00; 60-70 lbs 281.00-315.00, few 320.00-321.00; 70-80 lbs 261.00-289.00, few 301.00; 80-90 lbs 222.00-280.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-238.00, few 255.00-269.00. wooled and shorn no test.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 325.00-350.00; 50-60 lbs 330.00-360.00, few 370.00-400.00; 60-70 lbs 320.00-365.00, few 370.00-405.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-280.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-265.00, few 290.00. hair 40-50 lbs 300.00-335.00, few 385.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-305.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 245.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-270.00; 90-100 lbs 225.00-245.00, few 250.00-270.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 242.50-257.50; 70-80 lbs 260.00-265.00; 80-90 lbs 235.00-260.00. hair 58 lbs 260.00; 60-70 lbs 207.50-250.00; 76 lbs 210.00; 80-90 lbs 235.00-255.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 315.00-350.00; 50-60 lbs 290.00-330.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-295.00, few 320.00; 70-80 lbs 222.50-270.00, few 302.50-305.00; 80-90 lbs 225.00-282.50; 90-100 lbs 240.00-295.00. hair 60-70 lbs 231.00-232.50; 70-80 lbs 235.00-240.00; 950 lbs 219.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 48 lbs 285.00; 50-60 lbs 275.00-300.00; 62 lbs 290.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-270.00; 96 lbs 220.00. hair 95 lbs 144.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 275.00-327.50; 60-70 lbs 250.00-330.00; 70-80 lbs 258.00-265.00; 80-90 lbs 225.00-250.00; 93 lbs 222.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00, hair 90.00-115.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 123.00-133.00, hair 113.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-108.00, hair 110.00-114.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) hair 82.00-96.00; Cull 1 70.00-78.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-105.00, hair 70.00-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-95.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 95.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 51.00-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 55.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-80.00; Cull 1 35.00-55.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 87.50-115.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 91.00-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 77.50-100.00; Cull 1 50.00-61.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 120.00-145.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00, hair 90.00-145.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin)hair 80.00-110.00.
Direct Trading: no sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 28 lbs 300.00; 30-40 lbs 292.00-312.00; 40-50 lbs 292.00-326.00; 55 lbs 280.00.
Ft. Collins: 56 lbs 200.00.
South Dakota: 34 lbs 265.00; 57 lbs 195.00; 60-70 lbs 195.00-196.50, new crop 225.00; 70-80 lbs 185.00-193.00; 80-90 lbs 174.00-181.00; 90-100 lbs 158.00-161.00; 100-110 lbs 151.00-163.00; 112 lbs 140.00; 123 lbs 131.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: 29 lbs 335.00; 30-40 lbs 315.00-340.00; 40-50 lbs 285.00-330.00; 50-60 lbs 277.50-320.00.
Western Video:
ID: 440: 105 lbs 146.00 for current delivery.
CA: 1000: 90 lbs 190.00 for current delivery.
2255: 95 lbs 191.00; 110 lbs 163.00-169.00 all for late March delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: young 100-125 lbs 137.00-169.00/cwt; yearling hair 113 lbs 200.00/cwt; mixed age hair 80-125 lbs 145.00-151.00/cwt; hair ewes and lambs 100.00-108.00/head.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: ewe lambs 79 lbs 199.00/cwt, 98 lbs 168.00/cwt; bred ewe lambs 160.00-175.00/head; bred yearlings 145.00/head; bred young 175.00-210.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: young hair 155.00-170.00/head; middle age hair 210.00/head; hair ewes with lambs 130.00-405.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 34,000 last week and 32,000 last year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.