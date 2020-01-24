National Wool Review
Jan. 24
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Jan. 24
Compared to Jan. 17: Slaughter lambs mostly 5.00-10.00 higher, instances 15.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 higher. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, Texas, 4309 head sold. No sales in Equity Electronic Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 3500 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were 3.00 lower. 4,293 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-165 lbs 140.00-160.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 110-120 lbs 170.00-172.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 115-140 lbs 153.00-167.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 165.00-203.00; 150-165 lbs 155.00-160.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 240.00-264.00; 60-70 lbs 224.00-250.00, few 250.00-258.00; 70-80 lbs 214.00-238.00, few 250.00; 80-90 lbs 206.00-218.00; 96 lbs 180.00. wooled and shorn not tested.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn no report. hair no report.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 267.50-275.00; 60-70 lbs 257.50-272.50; 70-80 lbs 232.50-252.50; 80-90 lbs 202.50-205.00; 90-100 lbs 212.50-226.00. hair 40-50 lbs 250.00-265.00; 50-60 lbs 257.50-272.50; 60-70 lbs 237.50-267.00; 72 lbs 237.50; 80-90 lbs 233.00-240.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 190.00-195.00; 73 lbs 176.00; 80-90 lbs 171.00-185.00. hair 74 lbs 175.00; 80-90 lbs 177.00-202.00; 90-100 lbs 177.50-180.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 260.00-270.00, few 277.00; 50-60 lbs 262.50-265.00, few 277.50-280.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-275.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 212.00-222.50; 80 lbs 215.00; 92 lbs 180.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
3500: Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 135-185 lbs 122.00-162.00 (wtd avg 152.13).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.00-100.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 98.00-120.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-96.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 62.00-70.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 84.00-99.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 81.00-99.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 71.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 62.50-80.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 52.50-73.00; Cull 1 65.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 85.00-90.00; Utility and Good 1-3 60.00-75.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 95.00-109.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 95.00-105.00.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 87 lbs 190.00; 91 lbs 190.00; 105 lbs 167.00; 120 lbs 152.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 39 lbs 175.00; 48 lbs 215.00; 50-60 lbs 239.00-246.00; 60-70 lbs 231.00-235.00; 70-80 lbs 221.00-230.00; 80-90 lbs 218.00-220.00; 90-100 lbs 198.00-211.50; 110 lbs 171.00; 135 lbs 155.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 90-120 lbs 120.00-126.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: yearling hair ewes160.00 per head; ewes with lambs 147.50-175.00 per family.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: bred middle age 140.00-155.00 per head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: hair ewes 110-160 lbs 100.00-117.50 cwt.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 37,000 compared with 38,000 last week and 38,000 last year.