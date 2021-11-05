National Wool Review
Nov. 5
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Oct. 29
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly firm to 15.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were steady to 15.00 higher. Feeder lambs under 90 lbs mostly steady to 8.00 higher, heavier weights were 3.00-8.00 lower. At San Angelo, TX, 4,936 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 310 slaughter lambs in South Dakota, 315 slaughter lambs in Iowa, 980 feeder lambs in Wyoming and 300 slaughter ewes in Wyoming. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 3,960 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-165 lbs 200.00-250.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 250.00-295.00, few 295.00-305.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 190.00-235.00; 150-170 lbs 170.00-200.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 215.00-226.00; 150-170 lbs 221.00-226.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 120-135 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 140-160 lbs 220.00-222.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 342.00-365.00, few 384.00-386.00; 60-70 lbs 320.00-365.00; 70-80 lbs 295.00-330.00, few 370.50; 80-90 lbs 285.00-305.00, few 320.00; 90-110 lbs 246.00-280.00, few 292.00. wooled and shorn 60 lbs 330.00; 70-80 lbs 294.00-318.00; 90-110 lbs 260.00-290.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 375.00-380.00; 50-60 lbs 310.00-315.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-315.00, few 370.00; 70-80 lbs 275.00-325.00; 80-90 lbs 280.00-295.00; 90-100 lbs 270.00-300.00. hair 43 lbs 330.00; 50-60 lbs 315.00-355.00; 60-70 lbs 295.00-315.00, few 365.00; 70-80 lbs 295.00-315.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-280.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-285.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 220.00-235.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-240.00. hair 90-100 lbs 260.00-270.00.
Kalona: no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 90-100 lbs 217.50-235.00. hair 84 lbs 230.00; 90-100 lbs 205.00-217.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 285.00-345.00; 50-60 lbs 300.00-335.00; 60-70 lbs 285.00-330.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-310.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-265.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 255.00-295.00; 66 lbs 327.50; 70-80 lbs 245.00-265.00, few 345.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-250.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-122.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 126.00-148.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-125.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00-110.00; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-157.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-115.00, hair 160.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-94.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 105.00-120.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-130.00, hair 140.00-145.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-120.00; Cull 1 50.00-55.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 140.00-210.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 103.00-132.50t; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 70.00.
Equity Co-op: Utility and Good 1-3 110.75.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 60-70 lbs 308.00-315.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 305.00-310.00; 50-60 lbs 300.00-307.50; 60-70 lbs 270.00-277.50; 80-90 lbs 250.00-260.00; 90-100 lbs 215.00-227.50; 100-110 lbs 190.00-200.00; 115-120 lbs 192.50.
South Dakota: 37 lbs 320.00; 50-60 lbs 300.00-330.00; 60-70 lbs 278.00-291.00; 70-80 lbs 245.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 256.00-278.00; 90-100 lbs 226.00-243.00; 100-110 lbs 211.00-226.00; 110-120 lbs 210.00; 123 lbs 216.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: 90 lbs 249.25.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: hair ewe lambs 120 lbs 220.00/cwt; young hair 115-145 lbs 125.00-135.00/cwt.
South Dakota: ewe lambs 138 lbs 230.00/cwt; yearlings 280.00-300.00/head; young 190.00-220.00/head; aged 180.00-185.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: bred yearling hair 210.00/head; bred young hair 180.00-210.00/head.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 37,000 last year.