National Wool Review
June 12
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
June 12
Compared to June 5: Slaughter lambs steady to 5.00 Higher, except at New Holland, Pa., 20.00 lower. Slaughter ewes steady to 15.00 lower. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, Texas, 8,031 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. Lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-125 lbs 120.00-122.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 135.00-205.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 170.00-182.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 117.00-137.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Billings, Mont.: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 190.00-210.00, few 212.00-219.00; 60-70 lbs 182.00-202.00, few 204.00-208.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00-190.00, few 196.00; 80-90 lbs 150.00-178.00; 90-110 lbs 154.00-168.00, few 172.00-174.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 196.00-202.00; 60-70 lbs 182.00-194.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00-183.00; 85-90 lbs 164.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 195.00-210.00, few 235.00-257.00; 50-60 lbs 195.00-225.00, few 250.00-272.00; 60-70 lbs 190.00-217.00, few 220.00-250.00; 70-80 lbs 182.00-225.00, few 230.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 199.00-217.00; 90-100 lbs 185.00-210.00. hair 40-50 lbs 200.00-212.00; 50-60 lbs 210.00-230.00; 60-70 lbs 190.00-210.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00-220.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-215.00; 90-100 lbs 185.00-190.00.
Kalona: no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 173.00-189.00; 70-85 lbs 170.00-173.00. hair 40-65 lbs 180.00-182.00; 65-75 lbs 177.50-181.00.
Missouri: no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 177.50-180.00; 60-70 lbs 151.00-160.00; 70-80 lbs 150.00-155.00; 80-90 lbs 140.00-147.00; 90-100 lbs 135.00-145.00.
Billings: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-86.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 86.00-104.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.00-89.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 65.00-70.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 50.00-60.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 105.00-112.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 57.00-74.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 52.00-82.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 52.00-70.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 57.00-81.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 54.00-68.00; Cull 1 22.50.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40-60 lbs 184.00-188.00; 64 lbs 154.00; 70-80 lbs 162.00-182.00; 96 lbs 138.00; 106 lbs 130.00. buck lambs 60 lbs 224.00; 88 lbs 200.00.
Ft. Collins: 51 lbs 152.50.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 50-60 lbs 190.00-215.00; 60-70 lbs 160.00-176.00; 70-80 lbs 155.00-159.00; 86 lbs 146.50; 90-100 lbs 140.00-142.50; 100-110 lbs 125.00-130.00;113 lbs 123.50.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 60-75 lbs 196.00-210.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 85-105 lbs 108.00-124.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: yearlings 120.00 per head; middle age 145 lbs 82.50 cwt; aged 130 lbs 77.50 cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 36,000 last week and 37,000 last year.