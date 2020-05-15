National Wool Review
May 15
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was active this week. There were 359,758 lbs of confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
May 15
Compared to last week slaughter lambs firm, instances 10.00 higher on heavy lambs at San Angelo, TX; other locations 10.00 to sharply lower. Slaughter ewes steady to 8.00 higher. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, TX 9458 head sold. Equity Electronic Auction sold 300 slaughter lambs in Minnesota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 2,016 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn no test
PA: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 114.00-124.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Elec: 175 lbs 71.75.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 180.00-210.00, few 210.00-226.00; 60-70 lbs 172.00-200.00, few 208.00-216.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-188.00, few 190.00; 80-90 lbs 154.00-178.00, few 186.00; 90-110 lbs 152.00-162.00. wooled and shorn 59 lbs 188.00; 63 lbs 190.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-170.00; 80-90 lbs 157.00-170.00.
Pennsylvania: no report.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 82 lbs 180.00; 91 lbs 170.00. hair 49 lbs 185.00; 57 lbs 175.00; 61 lbs 160.00; 70-80 lbs 157.50-165.00; 90 lbs 152.50.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 175.00-210.00; 50-60 lbs 170.00-197.50; 60-70 lbs 170.00-182.50; 70-80 lbs 150.00-187.50. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 180.00-195.00; 50-60 lbs 175.00-195.00; 60-70 lbs 190.00-187.50; 70-80 lbs 165.00-182.50; 80-90 lbs 155.00-160.00; 90-100 lbs 145.00-157.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 158.00-175.00; 80-90 lbs 133.00-165.00; 90-100 lbs 154.00-167.50.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs - (wtd avg ).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 84.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-82.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 84.00-108.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-84.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 60.00-70.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 40.00-50.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 56.00-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 57.50-73.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 76.00-82.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-72.50; Cull 1 49.00-59.00.
Missouri: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 55.00-95.00, few 95.00-107.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 50.00-97.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 37.50-57.50; Cull 1 20.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40-60 lbs 182.00-184.00; 60-70 lbs 166.00-170.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-178.00; 90-100 lbs 143.00-154.00; 100-120 lbs 123.00-128.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 155.00-170.00; 50-60 lbs 155.00-167.50.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 220.00-225.00; 50-60 lbs 180.00-185.00; 60-70 lbs 163.00-180.00; 70-80 lbs 154.00-161.00.
Missouri: 30-45 lbs 190.00-230.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 75 lbs 194.00 cwt; yearling hair lambs 95-115 lbs 160.00-172.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 80-135 lbs 120.00-136.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: ewes with lambs 235.00 per family.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: no test.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: ewes with lambs 185.00-230.00 per family.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,000 compared with 36,000 last week and 40,000 last year.