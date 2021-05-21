National Wool Review
May 21
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
May 21
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly sharply lower with most decline on light lambs under 70 lbs; slaughter ewes very uneven, mostly steady; no comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, Texas, 12,177 head sold in a two-day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 3,479 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-150 lbs 150.00-168.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 270.00-315.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 210.00-235.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 221.00-245.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 215.00-257.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs 229.00-239.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 230.00-262.00; 60-70 lbs 224.00-250.00, few 258.00; 70-80 lbs 219.00-238.00, few 250.00; 80-90 lbs 212.00-232.00, few 240.00-244.00; 90-105 lbs 210.00-226.00, few 232.00-244.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 242.00-246.00; 60-70 lbs 226.00-250.00; 74 lbs 238.00; 80-90 lbs 214.00-234.00; 90-100 lbs 210.00-226.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 285.00-305.00; 50-60 lbs 280.00-315.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-295.00; 70-90 lbs 270.00-300.00; 90-100 lbs 285.00-305.00. hair 40-50 lbs 305.00-310.00; 50-60 lbs 280.00-295.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-290.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-290.00; 90-100 lbs 275.00-295.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 49 lbs 225.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-270.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-265.00. hair 60 lbs 265.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-235.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-255.00; 95 lbs 200.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 230.00-255.00; 60-70 lbs 222.00-252.50; 70-80 lbs 221.00-236.00; 80-90 lbs 225.50-249.00; 90-100 lbs 231.00-257.50. Hair 76 lbs 231.00; 89 lbs 235.00; 105 lbs 230.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 225.00-258.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-252.50; 90-100 lbs 225.00-242.50.
Billings: 50-60 lbs 287.50-295.00; 60-70 lbs 285.00-297.50; 70-80 lbs 275.00-291.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-280.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-247.00.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 93.00-124.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 112.00-136.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 102.00-112.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00-100.00; Cull 1 80.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-165.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-90.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 77.50-105; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.50-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 50.00-70.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 75.00-85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-92.50; Cull 1 60.00-81.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 99.00-120.00, hair 114.00-132.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-115.50.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 68.00-77.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 73.00-82.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-98.00; Cull 1 82.00-87.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 39 lbs 230.00; 51 lbs 250.00; 70-80 lbs 232.00-242.00; 89 lbs 230.00; 93 lbs 220.00; 100-110 lbs 218.00-226.00.
Ft. Collins: 48 lbs 270.00; 50-60 lbs 260.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 212.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 225.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-270.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-275.00; 100-120 lbs 260.00-270.00; 124 lbs 260.00.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 250.00-275.00, few 295.00; 40-50 lbs 235.00-245.00, few 270.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 235.00-268.00; 60-70 lbs 242.50-272.50; 70-80 lbs 242.00-269.00; 94 lbs 240.00; 120 lbs 116.00-134.00.
Kalona: 25-45 lbs 245.00-260.00; 50-60 lbs 239.00-247.50; 60-70 lbs 225.00-230.00.
Billings: 59 lbs 292.50; 60-70 lbs 286.00-295.00; 70-80 lbs 282.50-295.00; 80-90 lbs 253.00-272.50; 94 lbs 232.50.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 80-135 lbs 136.00-150.00/cwt, few 88 lbs 186.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: yearling hair 130.00/head; young hair 90.00-120.00/head.
South Dakota: bred young 250.00/head, open 175 lbs 86.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: young 100.00/head, others 130-170 lbs 83.00-110.00/cwt; middle age 89.00/head, others 165-205 lbs 91.00-94.00/cwt; aged 150 lbs 84.00/cwt; ewes with lambs 270.00/family.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,00 compared with 38,000 last week and 44,000 last year.