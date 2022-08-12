National Wool Review
Aug. 12
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Aug. 12
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly firm to as much as 60.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were mostly firm to 25.00 higher. Feeder lambs were not well tested. At San Angelo, TX 6,922 head sold in a one day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 300 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 3,866 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn no test.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 170.00-230.00; 150 lbs 175.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 120.00-127.50, few 150.00-155.00; 152 lbs 115.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 101.00-118.00; 150-155 lbs 91.00-102.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 102.50-160.00; 150-165 lbs 105.00-130.00.
Billings, MT: shorn 132 lbs 89.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: shorn 160 lbs 80.25.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 228.00-267.00; 60-70 lbs 222.00-256.00, few 259.00-267.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-243.00, few 248.00-260.00; 80-90 lbs 182.00-228.00, few 241.00-257.00; 90-105 lbs 168.00-207.00. wooled and shorn 73 lbs 225.00; 82 lbs 207.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 260.00-295.00; 51 lbs 307.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-290.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-280.00, few 305.00; 80-90 lbs 207.00-245.00; 90-100 lbs 205.00-230.00, few 260.00. hair 50-60 lbs 255.00-285.00; 60-70 lbs 247.00-250.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-235.00; 80-90 lbs 205.00-245.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-205.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 175.00-200.00; 90-100 lbs 140.00-157.50. hair 70-80 lbs 165.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-180.00; 90 lbs 150.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 315.00-325.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-230.00, few 260.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-200.00; 90-100 lbs 120.00-165.00, few 170.00. hair 49 lbs 315.00; 60-70 lbs 255.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00; 97 lbs 165.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 170.00-195.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-185.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-195.00; 90-100 lbs 120.00-150.00. hair 103 lbs 112.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 57 lbs 203.00; 60-70 lbs 190.00-200.00; 70-80 lbs 157.00-184.50; 80-90 lbs 141.00-156.00.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 190.00-205.00; 60-70 lbs 170.00-186.00; 70-80 lbs 155.00-158.00; 80-90 lbs 161.00. wooled and shorn 73 lbs 166.00; 80-90 lbs 153.00-162.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 50.00-89.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 71.00-104.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-80.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 50.00-66.00; Cull 1 30.00-50.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 95.00-135.00, hair 74.00-145.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 75.00-95.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 65.00-85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.50-100.00, hair 110.00-120.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-75.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 100.00-125.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 95.00-117.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 75.00-95.00; Cull 1 50.00-70.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-105.50, hair 107.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 75.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 50.00-60.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 48.00-56.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 52.00-56.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 66.00-72.50; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 71.00-76.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 39 lbs 241.00; 40-50 lbs 225.00-255.00.
Ft. Collins: 58 lbs 182.50; 60-70 lbs 160.00-162.50; 79 lbs 157.50; 80-90 lbs 150.00-162.50. hair 40-50 lbs 185.00-187.50; 50-60 lbs 188.00-195.00; 60-70 lbs 170.00-180.00; 76 lbs 167.50.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 205.00-220.00; 54 lbs 225.00; 60-70 lbs 210.00-215.00; 93 lbs 175.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 40-50 lbs 191.00-195.00; 50-60 lbs 184.00-212.50; 60-70 lbs 185.00-207.00; 70-80 lbs 171.00-185.00; 80-90 lbs 143.00-153.00; 90-100 lbs 120.00-140.50; 100-110 lbs 125.00-134.50; 118 lbs 125.00; 121 lbs 92.00; 144 lbs 96.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 60-80 lbs 241.00-270.00/cwt, 80-100 lbs 225.00-247.00/cwt; mixed age hair 95-145 lbs 101.00-169.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: ewe lambs 140-145 lbs 106.00-112.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: yearling hair 95 lbs 235.00/cwt; middle age hair 115 lbs 210.00/cwt; aged hair 120 lbs 170.00/cwt.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 33,000 compared with 33,000 last week and 32,000 last year.
