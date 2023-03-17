National Wool Review
March 17
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
March 10
Compared to last week: Heavy slaughter lambs 7.00-9.00 higher, instances 15.00-20.00 higher; light slaughter lambs weak to 10.00 lower. Slaughter ewes mostly steady to 10.00 lower. Feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, TX 6,289 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 750 feeder lambs in California. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 3,713 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-145 lbs 135.00-172.00; 155-190 lbs 139.00-167.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 190.00-240.00; 150-155 lbs 167.00-170.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 135-145 lbs 127.50-130.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-155 lbs 137.00-153.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 135.00-230.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 290.00-324.00, few 331.00; 60-70 lbs 259.00-310.00; 70-80 lbs 252.00-286.00; 80-90 lbs 224.00-281.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-242.50, few 265.00. wooled and shorn 65 lbs 280.00; 70-80 lbs 264.00-268.00; 80-90 lbs 228.00-252.00; 91 lbs 230.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 43 lbs 390.00; 50-60 lbs 345.00-375.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-320.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-305.00; 80-90 lbs 245.00-277.00, few 285.00-287.00; 90-100 lbs 235.00-260.00, few 285.00-290.00. hair 40-50 lbs 360.00-380.00; 50-60 lbs 320.00-360.00, few 390.00-400.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-330.00, few 355.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-295.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-280.00; 90-100 lbs 215.00-250.00, few 265.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 210.00-225.00; 80-90 lbs 195.00-215.00; 90-100 lbs 225.00-227.50. hair 58 lbs 257.50; 60-70 lbs 227.50-235.00; 70-80 lbs 225.00-230.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 280.00-355.00; 50-60 lbs 260.00-325.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 275.00-335.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-305.00, few 315.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-290.00. hair 40-50 lbs 260.00-300.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-290.00; 60-70 lbs 257.00-290.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-255.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 270.00-320.00; 60-70 lbs 255-285.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-250.00; 90-100 lbs 192.50-215.00. hair 83 lbs 192.50; 101 lbs 160.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 93.00-108.00, hair 87.00-108.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 116.00, hair 119.00-143.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) hair 90.00-119.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) hair 96.00; Cull 1 60.00-82.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 83.00-92.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 67.50-87.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-92.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 65.00-85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 55.00-85.00, hair 100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-75.00; Cull 1 45.00-55.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-105.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 66.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-79.00; Cull 1 40.00-64.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: no sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 28 lbs 310.00; 30-40 lbs 280.00-316.00; 40-50 lbs 291.00-312.00; 50 lbs 322.00.
Ft. Collins: 47 lbs 200.00; 58 lbs 210.00.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 265.00-315.00; 40-50 lbs 280.00; 106 lbs 165.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: 127 lbs 129.00-131.50 for current delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair 110-120 lbs 160.00-195.00/cwt; mixed age hair 100-105 lbs 150.00-160.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: ewes with lambs 175.00/family.
South Dakota: bred young 235.00/head; bred middle age 160.00-175.00/head; middle age hair 153 lbs 125.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 33,000 last year.
