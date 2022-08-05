National Wool Review
Aug. 5
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Aug. 5
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly firm to 20.00 higher, except heavy lambs at Sioux Falls, SD 5.00-9.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 20.000 higher, except at San Angelo weak to 10.00 lower. Feeder lambs were not well tested. At San Angelo, TX 7,101 head sold in a one day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 2,348 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-120 lbs 115.00-138.00; 135-160 lbs 80.00-88.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 120.00-195.00, few 200.00-220.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 92.50-155.00; 150-170 lbs 100.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs 96.00-111.00, few 125.00; 150-160 lbs 95.00-102.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 110.00-170.00; 151 lbs 100.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 125-135 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 220.00-260.00, few 261.00-270.00; 60-70 lbs 209.00-252.00, few 261.00-264.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-229.00, few 2330.00-249.00; 80-90 lbs 179.00-225.00, few 240.00; 90-110 lbs 160.00-202.00. wooled and shorn 56 lbs 229.00; 63 lbs 213.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-205.00; 80-90 lbs 176.00-200.00; 90-100 lbs 143.00-165.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 205.00-215.00; 50-60 lbs 215.00-225.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-235.00, few 245.00-255.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-230.00, few 245.00; 80-90 lbs 197.00-225.00; 90-100 lbs 175.00-210.00, few 230.00-240.00. hair 50-60 lbs 210.00-220.00, few 260.00; 60-70 lbs 195.00-220.00, few 240.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-220.00; 80-90 lbs 195.00-220.00; 90-100 lbs 152.00-175.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 185.00-195.00; 90-100 lbs 162.50-170.00, few 195.00. hair 70-80 lbs 190.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 177.50-195.00; 90 lbs 160.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 187.50-200.00, few 265.00; 60-70 lbs 175.00-190.00; 70-80 lbs 165.00-185.00; 80-90 lbs 150.00-170.00; 90-100 lbs 125.00-150.00. hair 51 lbs 242.50; 63 lbs 180.00; 72 lbs 170.00; 80 lbs 170.00; 90 lbs 137.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 52 lbs 185.00; 60-70 lbs 185.00-190.00; 77 lbs 175.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-180.00; 90-100 lbs 125.00-145.00. hair 95-105 lbs 140.00-147.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 220.00-250.00; 60-70 lbs 225.00-230.00; 71 lbs 210.00. wooled and shorn 54 lbs 235.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 73.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 64.00-88.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 70.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-93.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 40.00-52.00; Cull 1 20.00-50.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-110.00, hair 90.00-155.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 75.00-95.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 73.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-82.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-70.00; Cull 1 20.00-47.00.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 64.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 87.50-110.00; Cull 1 40.00-50.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 77.00-90.00, hair 101.00-125.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 77.50-87.50, hair 120.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 47.50.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 155.00-165.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 70.00-125.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 70.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 45 lbs 210.00; 52 lbs 212.00. hair 28 lbs 246.00; 30-40 lbs 244.00-246.00; 40-50 lbs 220.00-264.00.
Ft. Collins: 53 lbs 165.00; 70-80 lbs 147.50-152.50; 83 lbs 137.50. hair 40-50 lbs 182.50-195.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-197.50; 70-80 lbs 180.00-187.50.
South Dakota: 40-50 lbs 151.00-180.00; 50-60 lbs 151.00-165.00; 60-70 lbs 154.00-180.00; 70-80 lbs 144.00-165.00; 80-90 lbs 148.00-165.00; 90-100 lbs 119.00-122.00; 100-110 lbs 100.00-104.00; 110-120 lbs 102.00-105.00; 128 lbs 85.00; 130-135 lbs 91.00-96.00; 159 lbs 84.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 30-40 lbs 250.00-330.00; 40-50 lbs 225.00-270.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 60-80 lbs 235.00-269.00/cwt, 80-100 lbs 200.00-235.00/cwt; yearling hair 70-110 lbs 150.00-180.00/cwt; mixed age hair 100-150 lbs 84.00-165.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: hair ewe lambs 140.00-145.00/head.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair ewe lambs 250.00/head, others 30-45 lbs 255.00-330.00/cwt; yearling hair 160.00-180.00/head.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 33,000 compared with 32,000 last week and 32,000 last year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.