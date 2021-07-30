National Wool Review
July 30
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
July 30
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly weak to 15.00 lower; slaughter ewes steady to 5.00 lower; feeder lambs 2.00-7.00 lower. At San Angelo, Texas, 6,531 head sold in a one-day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 350 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,606 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 120-145 lbs 208.00-225.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 250.00-320.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 115-145 lbs 225.00-240.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 260.00-291.00; 155 lbs 281.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 247.50-266.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: 145 lbs 281.75.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 264.00-298.00; 60-70 lbs 256.00-280.00, few 284.00-290.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-273.00, few 284.00; 80-90 lbs 238.00-266.00, few 270.00; 90-110 lbs 220.00-248.00, few 255.00-266.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 270.00; 66 lbs 264.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-268.00; 80-90 lbs 248.00-264.00; 90-95 lbs 224.00-264.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 260.00-280.00; 50-60 lbs 260.00-285.00; 60-70 lbs 290.00-315.00, few 340.00-345.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-295.00; 80-90 lbs 280.00-305.00, few 315.00-325.00; 90-100 lbs 290.00-305.00, few 320.00-330.00. hair 40-50 lbs 265.00-285.00; 50-60 lbs 300.00-315.00; 60-70 lbs 295.00-325.00; 70-80 lbs 275.00-295.00; 80-90 lbs 265.00-290.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-280.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 54 lbs 217.50; 70-80 lbs 220.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 210.00-225.00, few 277.50; 90-100 lbs 230.00-265.00. hair 40-50 lbs 230.00-260.00; 50-60 lbs 257.00-260.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-255.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-240.00; 80-90 lbd 210.00-230.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-210.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 242.50-251.00; 70-80 lbs 238.00-248.00; 80-90 lbs 242.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 240.00-261.00. hair 86 lbs 250.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-254.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 77 lbs 273.00; 80-90 lbs 255.00-285.00. hair 72 lbs 235.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 242.50-310.00; 50-60 lbs 245.00-287.50; 60-70 lbs 247.50-285.00; 70-80 lbs 232.50-280.00; 85 Lbs 240.00. wooled and shorn 45 lbs 145.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.00-110.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 110.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 96.00-106.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00; Cull 1 80.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00-137.00, hair 100.00-160.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 77.00-80.00, few 100.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 127.50, hair 130.00-135.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-155.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-115.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 73.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 78.00-100.00; Cull 1 65.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 95.00-105.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) 87.50-97.50.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 168.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 125.00-145.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00-125.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 71 lbs 266.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-262.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 225.00-240.00; 50-60 lbs 225.00-245.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-245.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 235.00-255.00; 100-105 lbs 210.00-230.00.
South Dakota: 40-50 lbs 285.00-315.00; 50-60 lbs 265.00-291.00; 60-70 lbs 245.00-291.00; 70-80 lbs 255.00-280.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-273.00; 90-100 lbs 263.00-268.00; 100-105 lbs 258.00-260.00; 112 lbs 260.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 80-135 lbs 146.00-205.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: yearlings 120-130 lbs 177.50-200.00 cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: yearling hair 162.50-225.00/head; young hair 230.00-255.00/head; hair ewes with lambs 220.00-420.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 33,000 compared with 36,000 last week and 33,000 last year.