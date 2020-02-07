National Wool Review
Feb. 7
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Feb. 7
Compared to last week, slaughter lambs steady to 2.00 higher, except lambs under 60 lbs at San Angelo, TX 5.00 lower. Slaughter ewes steady to 5.00 higher, except at New Holland, PA steady to 10.00 lower. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, 3716 head sold. No sales in Equity Electronic Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes were not tested and no comparison on feeder lambs. 5200 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were 3.00 higher. 3,092 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundredweight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 120-170 lbs 150.00-166.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 187.00-225.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 115-135 lbs 167.00-188.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 165.00-175.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 105-130 lbs 162.00-189.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 230.00-244.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-232.00, few 236.00; 70-80 lbs 208.00-226.00; 80-90 lbs 194.00-216.00; 90-105 lbs 182.00-190.00, few 200.00-210.00. wooled and shorn 88 lbs 196.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 285.00, few 300.00-335.00; 50-60 lbs 260.00-275.00, few 310.00-345.00; 60-70 lbs 242.00-252.00, few 280.00-335.00; 70-80 lbs 232.00-255.00, few 275.00-330.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-245.00, few 282.00-305.00. hair 50-60 lbs 255.00-270.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 225.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 217.00-240.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 55 lbs 252.50; 60-70 lbs 232.50-260.00; 70-80 lbs 225.00-252.50; 80-90 lbs 230.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 193.00-206.00. hair 50-60 lbs 237.50; 60-70 lbs 202.50-227.50; 70-80 lbs 202.50-231.00; 80-90 lbs 182.50-192.50; 90-100 lbs 194.00-198.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60 lbs 205.00; 80-90 lbs 197.50-217.50; 97 lbs 194.00. hair 68 lbs 215.00; 110 lbs 187.50.
Missouri: no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 192.50-210.00; 90 lbs 205.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
5200: Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-160 lbs 145.00-169.50 (wtd avg 158.94).
CA: 1700: Feeder Lambs old crop 125-135 lbs 155.00-158.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-110.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-114.00, high yielding 117.00-118.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 86.00-92.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 60.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-90.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 90.00-115.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 77.50-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.50-82.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 2-3 80.00-117.50; Utility and Good 1-3 66.00-77.50.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 87.50-105.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 82.50-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 57.50.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 60-65 lbs 200.00-235.00; 70-80 lbs 194.00-226.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
So. Dakota: 40 lbs 225.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 90-135 lbs 120.00-128.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: bred middle age 165.00 per head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 39,000 compared with 39,000 last week and 37,000 last year.