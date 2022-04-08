National Wool Review
April 8
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
April 8
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly 10.00-30.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly 10.00-20.00 lower. Feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, TX 8,618 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. Western Video sold 3,000 feeder lambs in Arizona, 1465 feeder lambs in California and 30 rams in California. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 3,890 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 130-145 lbs 200.00-216.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 250.00-330.00; 150-170 lbs 200.00-265.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 110-120 lbs 255.00-265.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-145 lbs 201.00-220.00, few 230.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 220.00-315.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 120-140 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 320.00-345.00; 60-70 lbs 320.00-338.00; 70-80 lbs 310.00-338.00; 80-90 lbs 294.00-328.00; 90-110 lbs 270.00-320.00. wooled and shorn 41 lbs 338.00; 50-60 lbs 344.00-350.00; 71 lbs 316.00; 80-90 lbs 300.00-316.00; 108 lbs 290.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 405.00-425.00, few 450.00; 50-60 lbs 340.00-390.00, few 415.00-420.00; 60-70 lbs 335.00-385.00; 70-80 lbs 320.00-355.00; 80-90 lbs 330.00-380.00; 90-100 lbs 320.00-370.00. hair 40-50 lbs 330.00-390.00; 50-60 lbs 325.00-380.00; 60-70 lbs 327.00-375.00; 70-80 lbs 325.00-350.00; 80-90 lbs 300.00-345.00; 90-100 lbs 295.00-335.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 325.00; 70-80 lbs 325.00-330.00, few 340.00; 90-100 lbs 300.00-310.00. hair 51 lbs 330.00; 60-70 lbs 320.00-330.00; 70-80 lbs 290.00-315.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 325.00-392.50; 50-60 lbs 320.00-370.00; 60-70 lbs 310.00-335.00; 70-80 lbs 315.00-335.00; 80-90 lbs 320.00-337.50; 90-100 lbs 305.00-317.50. hair 40-50 lbs 327.50-350.00; 50-60 lbs 315.00-325.00; 60-70 lbs 307.50-312.50; 70-80 lbs 300.00-315.00; 80-90 lbs 306.00-311.00; 90-100 lbs 280.00-287.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 68 lbs 285.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-300.00; 80-90 lbs 285.00-305.00; 90-100 lbs 285.00-297.50. hair 59 lbs 255.00; 71 lbs 265.00; 84 lbs 285.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 315.00-355.00; 50-60 lbs 315.00-357.50; 60-70 lbs 310.00-327.50; 70-80 lbs 285.00-320.00. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 320.00-330.00; 50-60 lbs 315.00-325.00; 60-70 lbs 295.00-312.50; 70-80 lbs 287.50-290.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 90.00-102.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-134.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 120.00-148.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-138.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 108.00-118.00; Cull 1 70.00-104.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00-185.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 105.00-125.00; Cull 1 95.00-100.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 117.50-125.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 95.00-125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-115.00; Cull 1 62.50-75.00.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-105.00; Cull 1 20.00-55.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-125.00, hair 105.00-137.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 85.00-120.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-123.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 140.00-225.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 85.00-155.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 32 lbs 330.00. hair 25-45 lbs 300.00-350.00.
Ft. Collins: 30-40 lbs 310.00-320.00; 40-50 lbs 300.00-315.00; 50-60 lbs 310.00.
South Dakota: 35 lbs 280.00; 40-50 lbs 300.00-345.00; 50-60 lbs 265.00-305.00, few 310.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-305.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-290.00.
Kalona: 30-40 lbs 380.00-405.00; 40-50 lbs 365.00-375.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Western Video:
AZ: 3000: 110-115 lbs 224.00-225.00; 125 lbs 221.00 for Apr/May delivery.
CA: 1465: 97-98 lbs 232.00-238.00; 115 lbs 225.00 for current delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair 80-100 lbs 270.00-288.00/cwt; young hair 80-100 lbs 80-90 lbs 234.00-235.00/cwt; mixed age hair 90-140 lbs 170.00-188.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: yearling hair 115 lbs 190.00/cwt.
South Dakota: bred young 190-205 lbs 95.00-116.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Western Video:
CA: 30: yearling Suffolk rams 950.00-1100.00/head.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 36,000 last week and 41,000 last year.