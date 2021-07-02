National Wool Review
July 2
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
July 2
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady to 15.00 higher; slaughter ewes mostly steady to 9.00 higher; no comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, Texas, 11,445 head sold in a two-day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 350 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4217 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 224.00-248.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 265.00-290.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 280.00-300.00, few 312.50-320.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 255.00-279.00; 150-155 lbs 252.50-257.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 237.50-287.50; 150-160 lbs 253.00-257.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: 140 lbs 282.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 270.00-294.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-286.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-284.00, few 300.00; 80-90 lbs 244.00-274.00, few 280.00-306.00; 90-110 lbs 232.00-272.00, few 290.00-296.00. wooled and shorn 57 lbs 284.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-288.00; 70-80 lbs 252.00-284.00, few 305.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-276.00; 90-100 lbs 240.00-268.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 280.00-330.00; 50-60 lbs 265.00-290.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-267.00, few 330.00; 70-80 lbs 245.00-275.00; 80-90 lbs 255.00-285.00, few 290.00-310.00; 90-100 lbs 270.00-300.00, few 305.00-310.00. hair 43 lbs 305.00; 50-60 lbs 245.00-265.00; 60-70 lbs 245.00-267.00; 70-80 lbs 255.00-288.00; 80-90 lbs 242.00-265.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-270.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 270.00-295.00; 70-80 lbs 272.50-290.00; 80-90 lbs 267.50-300.00; 90-100 lbs 270.00-302.50. 50-60 lbs 250.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 265.00-282.50; 70-80 lbs 277.50-280.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 272.50-277.50; 50-60 lbs 250.00-267.50; 60-70 lbs 242.50-265.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-260.00; 80-90 lbs 237.50-265.00, few 276.00; 90-100 lbs 235.00-261.00. hair 50-60 lbs 252.00-261.00; 60-70 lbs 237.00-240.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-256.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-249.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 225.00-247.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-262.50; 80-90 lbs 230.00-258.00; 90-100 lbs 235.00-260.00. hair 60 lbs 220.00; 76 lbs 205.00; 105 lbs 225.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 225.00-250.00; 50-60 lbs 225.00-259.00, few 260.00-311.00; 60-70 lbs 225.00-255.00; 70-80 lbs 225.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 225.00-227.50. wooled and shorn 42 lbs 220.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-116.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 122.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-124.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00-100.00; Cull 1 70.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00-150.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-115.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-89.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.50-107.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-82.50; Cull 1 53.00-57.00.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-91.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.50-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 82.50-98.00; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 98.00-107.00, hair 117.00-120.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 97.00-103.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-97.50.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 156.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 125.00-130.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 85.00-110.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 62 lbs 255.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 260.00; 54 lbs 275.00; 60-70 lbs 272.50.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 300.00-330.00; 40-50 lbs 255.00-285.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-265.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-261.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair ewes 90-130 lbs 195.00-235.00/cwt; middle age hair 112 lbs 210.00/cwt; mixed age hair 80-125 lbs 150.00-190.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: young hair 170.00-205.00/head.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 34,000 last year.