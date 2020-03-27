National Wool Review
March 27
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
March 27
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs and slaughter ewes sharply lower. Feeder lambs not well tested. Trading and demand greatly curtailed by the COVID-19 virus. At San Angelo, TX, 6,841 head sold. No sales in . In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 5500 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were steady. 3,161 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-185 lbs no report.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 135-165 lbs 150.050-152.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 136.00-146.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs no test.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: no report.
Pennsylvania: no report.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 47 lbs 177.50; 56 lbs 175.00; 69 lbs 172.50. hair no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 247.50-275.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-270.00; 60-70 lbs 255.00-272.00; 70-80 lbs 241.00-265.00. wooled And shorn 47 lbs 250.00; 60-80 lbs 260.00-277.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 79 lbs 173.00; 90-100 lbs 150.00-165.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
5500: Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs 145.00-172.11 (wtd avg 162.25).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no report; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no report.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 59.00-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 59.00-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 40.00-56.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 39.00-55.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 25.00-35.00; Cull 1 20.00-25.00.
Missouri: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-127.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 65.00-97.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-87.50; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no report.
Ft. Collins: 48 lbs 147.50.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 45 lbs 215.00; 60 lbs 210.00.
Missouri: 30-40 lbs 200.00-255.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no report.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: bred yearlings 150.00 per head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: hair ewes 100-130 lbs 115.00-140.00 cwt; ewes with lambs 160.00-260.00 per family.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
Weight Head Wt Avg
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 37,000 last week and 43,000 last year.