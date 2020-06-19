National Wool Review
June 19
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis active this week. There were 180,278 lbs of confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
June 19
Compared to June 12: Slaughter lambs steady to 15.00 higher. Slaughter ewes mostly steady to 15.00 higher. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, Texas, 7639 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 2,542 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 115-125 lbs 130.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 170.00-225.00; 150-160 lbs 135.00-150.00. Ft.Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 115-125 lbs 142.50-167.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs 128.00-138.50.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 192.00-228.00, few 234.00; 60-70 lbs 188.00-210.00, few 210.00-220.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-196.00, few 202.00-210.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-190.00, few 197.00-196.00; 90-110 lbs 160.00-176.00, few 182.00-188.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 198.00-218.00; 66 lbs 190.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-190.00; 80-90 lbs 176.00-188.00; 90-100 lbs 160.00-164.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 195.00-225.00, few 240.00-255.00; 50-60 lbs 202.00-240.00, few 255.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 205.00-225.00, few 260.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-235.00; 80-90 lbs 210.00-225.00; 90-100 lbs 212.00-250.00. hair 40-50 lbs 240.00-260.00; 50-60 lbs 215.00-232.00; 60-70 lbs 205.00-217.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-222.00; 80-90 lbs 195.00-215.00; 108 lbs 185.00.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 169.00-180.00; 70-80 lbs 173.00-177.50, few 197.50; 80-90 lbs 170.00-185.00; 97 lbs 176.00. hair 50-60 lbs 190.00-193.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-190.00; 77 lbs 192.00.
Missouri: hair 40-60 lbs 185.00-205.00; 60-70 lbs 185.00-197.50; 75 lbs 175.00; 80-90 lbs 160.00-175.00. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 185.00-190.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-185.00; 70-80 lbs 175.00-185.00; 90-100 lbs 160.00-162.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 58 lbs 190.00; 60-70 lbs 167.50-169.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-161.00; 80-90 lbs 143.00-161.00; 90-100 lbs 139.00-141.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-94.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 88.00-114.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 74.00-90.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 66.00-70.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 38.00-64.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-120.00, few hair 125.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 67.50-80.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 51.00-82.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 62.50-79.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-75.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 52.50-68.00; Cull 1 40.00-45.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 125.00-135.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 85.00-100.00, few hair 100.00-125.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 62.50-85.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 64 lbs buck lambs 240.00; 75 lbs buck lambs 234.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 160.00-164.00; 50-60 lbs 150.00-160.00.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 39 lbs 215.00; 50-60 lbs 205.00-212.50; 60-70 lbs 170.00-178.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 90-95 lbs 166.00-192.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 85-125 lbs 112.00-128.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: middle age 150 lbs 92.00 cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,000 compared with 38,000 last week and 38,000 last year.