National Wool Review
Dec. 6
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Dec. 6
Compared to last week, slaughter lambs were steady to 10.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were steady to 10.00 higher. Feeder lambs were mostly steady. At San Angelo, Texas, 6709 head sold. Equity Electronic Auction sold 330 slaughter lambs in Minnesota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 5500 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were 3.00 higher. 3,063 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs no test.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 195.00-235.00; 160-165 lbs 180.00-185.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 110-140 lbs 149.00-172.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 147.00-154.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 135-145 lbs 149.00-153.00; 150-155 lbs 152.00-156.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Elec: 150 lbs 148.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 230.00-256.00, few 256.00-264.00; 60-70 lbs 204.00-232.00, few 236.00-246.00; 70-80 lbs 192.00-220.00; 80-90 lbs 184.00-200.00, few 216.00; 90-110 lbs 146.00-178.00. wooled and shorn 100 lbs 156.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 265.00-285.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-247.00; 80-90 lbs 215.00-245.00. hair 40-50 lbs 260.00-285.00; 59 lbs 270.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-255.00, few 270.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00-247.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-235.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 225.00-230.00; 60-70 lbs 228.50-245.00; 70-80 lbs 187.00-201.00. hair 40-60 lbs 227.50-240.00; 60-70 lbs 225.00-237.50; 70-80 lbs 191.00-191.50; 80-95 lbs 180.00-191.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-75 lbs 173.00-181.00; 70-80 lbs 182.00-205.00; 80-90 lbs 191.00-189.00; 90-110 lbs 168.00-170.00. hair 48 lbs 225.00; 50-60 lbs 187.50-229.00; 63 lbs 210.00; 80-90 lbs 174.00-181.00; 95 lbs 172.50.
Missouri: hair 46 lbs 230.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-225.00; 70-80 lbs 205.00-220.00; 80-90 lbs 165.00-180.00, few 200.00; 90-100 lbs 116.00-120.00. wooled and shorn 70 lbs 165.00; 80-90 lbs 145.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 170.00-180.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-200.00; 90-100 lbs 172.50-177.50; 104 lbs 162.50.
Billings, MT: hair 74 lbs 182.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
5500: Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 122-161 lbs 141.66-
160.84 (wtd avg 153.31).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 74.00-75.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 80.00-96.00, few 98.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 64.00-78.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 50.00-62.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 20.00-50.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-102.00; Cull 1 65.00-70.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 67.50-88.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 54.00-60.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-70.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 57.50-68.00; Cull 1 52.00-59.50.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 73.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 57.00-68.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 42.00-53.00; Cull 1 30.00-53.50.
Missouri: Good 2-3 92.50-95.00; Utility and Good 1-3 60.00-85.00; Cull and Utility l-2 50.00-75.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 66.00-87.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 63.00-75.00.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 53 lbs 226.00; 65 lbs 214.00; 70-80 lbs 186.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 168.00-184.00; 93 lbs 162.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: 59 lbs 209.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-208.00; 70-80 lbs 193.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 184.00-193.50; 90-100 lbs 169.00-185.00; 100-110 lbs 170.00-174.00; 110-120 lbs 155.50-170.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 165.00-166.00; 50-60 lbs 184.00-190.00; 60-70 lbs 194.00-210.00; 70-80 lbs 183.00-205.00; 80-90 lbs 184.00-192.00; 90-100 lbs 167.00-178.00; 100-110 lbs 164.00; 110-120 lbs 142.00-155.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 168.00 per head, others 73 lbs 168.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 80-140 lbs 98.00-126.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: yearlings 85 lbs 120.00 cwt, 165-185 lbs 81.00 cwt; young to middle age 155-200 lbs 65.00 cwt.
S. Dakota: bred young to middle age 205.00-210.00 per head, open 135-190 lbs 88.00-125.00 cwt; middle age 175-180 lbs 100.00-115.00 cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: ewes with lambs 110.00-210.00 per family.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 39,000 compared with 29,000 last week and 43,000 last year.