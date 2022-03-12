National Wool Review
March 11
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
March 11
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly steady to 20.00 lower, except traditional weight lambs at Sioux Falls 3.00-6.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 15.00 lower. Feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, TX, 5,537 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 300 slaughter lambs in Colorado. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 3,087 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 120-150 lbs 200.00-232.00; 150-185 lbs 190.00-218.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 265.00-340.00, few 340.00-370.00; 150-175 lbs 195.00-215.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 135 lbs 280.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-150 lbs 205.00-220.00; 160-165 lbs 200.00-205.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 200.00-317.50; 165-175 lbs 203.00-222.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 165 lbs 198.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 364.00-394.00, few 396.00-400.00; 60-70 lbs 347.00-376.00, few 380.00; 70-80 lbs 340.00-366.00; 80-90 lbs 310.00-330.00, few 340.00-370.00; 90-110 lbs 298.00-334.00, few 338.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 356.00-366.00; 71 lbs 350.00; 80-90 lbs 310.00-316.00; 90-110 lbs 290.00-308.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 442.00-500.00; 60-70 lbs 395.00-435.00; 70-80 lbs 355.00-405.00, few 400.00-450.00; 80-90 lbs 400.00-420.00; 90-100 lbs 325.00-365.00. hair 40-50 lbs 390.00-427.00; 51 lbs 435.00; 60-70 lbs 370.00-375.00; 70-80 lbs 390.00-395.00; 80-90 lbs 365.00-392.00; 90 lbs 315.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 90 lbs 340.00. hair 70-80 lbs 345.00-360.00; 85 lbs 350.00; 90 lbs 350.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 370.00-425.00; 50-60 lbs 360.00-390.00; 60-70 lbs 340.00-390.00; 70-80 lbs 330.00-360.00; 80-90 lbs 335.00-375.00; 90-100 lbs 342.50-380.00. hair 40-50 lbs 355.00-395.00; 50-60 lbs 345.00-390.00; 60-70 lbs 350.00-365.00; 70 lbs 340.00; 80-90 lbs 302.50-331.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 56 lbs 395.00; 65 lbs 375.00; 70-80 lbs 305.00-345.00; 81 lbs 325.00. hair 83 lbs 290.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 130.00-170.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 170.00-198.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 158.00-190.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 140.00-170.00; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 150.00-215.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 155.00-175.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 140.00-185.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 117.50-; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 125.00-145.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 140.00-160.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 129.00-155.00; Cull 1 100.00-105.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 100.00-132.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 137.00-195.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 145.00-180.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: new crop 68 lbs 336.00.
Ft. Collins: 43 lbs 310.00; 53 lbs 330.00; 79 lbs 305.00.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 355.00-390.00; 58 lbs 279.00; 63 lbs 325.00; 84 lbs 289.00; 93 lbs 250.00; 109 lbs 198.00; 111 lbs 219.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair 296.00/head; mixed age hair ewes 90-150 lbs 208.00-245.00/cwt; hair ewes and lambs 96.00-110.00/head.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: bred yearlings 425.00-455.00/head; bred young 310.00-465.00/head; bred middle age 295.00-340.00/head; bred young hair 250.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 32,000 last week and 41,000 last year.