National Wool Review
April 3
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
April 3
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sharply lower. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 lower. Feeder lambs not well tested. Trading and demand greatly curtailed by the COVID-19 virus. At San Angelo, Texas, 4216 head sold. No sales in Equity Electronic Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 1,902 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 130-160 lbs 100.00-116.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 165.050-185.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 120-145 lbs 101.00-121.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 105.00.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 160.00-180.00; 60-70 lbs 156.00-170.00, few 177.00-182.00; 70-80 lbs 145.00-158.00, few 164.00-170.00; 80-90 lbs 140.00-160.00, few 164.00-168.00; 90-110 lbs 132.00-144.00. wooled and shorn 85 lbs 158.00.
PA: no report.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn no test. hair 68 lbs 153.00; 71 lbs 142.50.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 185.00-195.00; 50-60 lbs 170.00; 60-70 lbs 150.00-165.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 190.00-200.00; 60-70 lbs 175.00-180.00; 82 lbs 145.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 150.00-152.50; 70-80 lbs 126.00-141.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs - (wtd avg ).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-90.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 92.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-92.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 50.00-70.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 50.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 60.00-85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.50-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
So Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 51.00-62.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 42.00-57.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 40.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 25.00-37.00; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-75.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 50.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 62 lbs 152.00, 83 lbs 142.00, 98 lbs 130.00. new crop 50-60 lbs 166.00-168.00, 74 lbs 160.00, 81 lbs 154.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 60-70 lbs 157.00-181.00; 72 lbs 150.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 85-135 lbs 116.00-128.00 cwt; hair ewes and lambs 76.00 per head.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
So Dakota: no test.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: hair ewes and lambs 45.00-67.50 per head.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
Weight Head Wt Avg
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 30,000 compared with 36,000 last week and 44,000 last year.