National Wool Review
Feb. 21
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Feb. 21
Compared to Feb. 14: Slaughter lambs steady to 10.00 higher with most advance on lambs over 70 lbs. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 lower. Feeder lambs steady to 5.00 higher. At San Angelo, TX 5159 head sold. No sales in Equity Electronic Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4100 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were 1.00 lower. 3,312 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 130-175 lbs 140.00-160.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 135 lbs 192.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 158.00-176.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 170.00-217.50.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 236.00-260.00; 60-70 lbs 228.00-245.00, few 250.00-252.00; 70-80 lbs 218.00-242.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-220.00, few 230.00-236.00; 90-110 lbs 200.00-210.00, few 230.00. wooled and shorn 74 lbs 218.00, 94 lbs 202.00, 101 lbs 216.00; new crop 70 lbs 246.00, 80-90 lbs 230.00-236.00, 96 lbs 234.00, 102 lbs 230.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn no report; hair no report.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 53 lbs 252.50; 70-80 lbs 262.50-275.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-255.00; 94 lbs 220.00. hair 50 lbs 272.50; 60-70 lbs 233.00-255.00; 80-90 lbs 227.50-337.50; 90-100 lbs 209.00-222.50.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 76 lbs 222.50; 98 lbs 202.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 260.00-270.00, few 277.00; 50-60 lbs 262.50-280.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-272.50, few 275.00; 70-80 lbs 267.50-270.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 68 lbs 215.00; 78 lbs 197.50.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
4100: Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 129-155 lbs 145.00-169.50 (wtd avg 160.41).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 89.00-108.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 92.00-125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 88.00-111.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 82.00-85.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 50.00-60.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 100.00-110.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 92.50-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 71.00-85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.00-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 64.00-85.00; Cull 1 68.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 70.00-85.00; Utility and Good 1-3 65.00-75.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 51.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.50-115.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 82.50-112.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 67.50-87.50.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: new crop 74 lbs 226.00. old crop shorn 60-70 lbs 220.00-228.00; 73 lbs 212.00; 88 lbs 198.00.
Ft. Collins: 116 lbs 177.50.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 60-70 lbs 225.00-261.00; 70-80 lbs 232.00-248.00; 81 lbs 234.00; 90-100 lbs 199.00-214.00; 100-110 lbs 198.00-208.00; 120-125 lbs 174.00-175.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 80-120 lbs 130.00-138.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: ewe lambs 89 lbs 207.00 cwt, 139 lbs 155.00 cwt; bred young 240.00-260.00 per head; bred middle age 210.00-240.00 per head; bred aged 205.00-255.00 per head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: young hair ewes 110-160 lbs 100.00-117.50 cwt.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 38,000 last week and 36,000 last year.