National Wool Review
Aug. 14
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Aug. 14
Compared to last week slaughter lambs steady to as much as 30.00 lower, except at San Angelo, TX 5.00-10.00 higher. Slaughter ewes mostly steady to 4.00 higher. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, 8,325 head sold in a two-day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 3,060 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105 lbs 140.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 200.00-220.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 120-145 lbs 113.00-137.00; 150-155 lbs 105.00-114.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 114.00-125.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 115.00-142.50; 150-155 lbs 117.00-125.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 105-135 lbs 125.00-145.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 210.00-230.00, few 231.00-240.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-226.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-218.00; 80-90 lbs 184.00-200.00, few 202.00-206.00; 90-110 lbs 170.00-194.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 216.00-218.00; 60-70 lbs 204.00-214.00; 70-80 lbs 194.00-212.00; 80-90 lbs 191.00-198.00; 90-100 lbs 168.00-192.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 190.00-240.00; 50-60 lbs 187.00-225.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-230.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-220.00, few 235.00; 80-90 lbs 205.00-235.00; 90-100 lbs 190.00-225.00. hair 50-60 lbs 202.00-230.00, few 250.00; 60-70 lbs 192.00-210.00; 70-80 lbs 192.00-215.00; 82 lbs 190.00; 90-100 lbs 190.00-195.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 170.00-172.50; 50-60 lbs 200.00-205.00; 60-70 lbs 210.00-212.50; 70-80 lbs 177.50-197.50; 80-90 lbs 160.00-171.00; 90-100 lbs 142.50-165.00. hair 66 lbs 182.00; 70-80 lbs 172.50-177.50; 86 lbs 161.00; 100 lbs 142.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 157.50-165.00; 70-80 lbs 127.50-140.00; 80-90 lbs 140.00-144.00; 90-100 lbs 127.50-142.00. hair 47 lbs 157.50; 50-60 lbs 160.00-180.00; 60-70 lbs 147.50-175.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-170.00; 80-90 lbs 153.00-165.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 190.00-220.00; 50-60 lbs 175.00-225.00; 60-70 lbs 175.00-210.00; 70-80 lbs 165.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 160.00-190.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 180.00-185.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00-180.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 68 lbs 171.00; 70-80 lbs 135.00-170.00; 80-90 lbs 151.00-160.00; 90-100 lbs 132.00-150.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 55.00-66.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 59.50-79.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 80.00-98.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 69.00-80.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 60.00-69.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 40.00-60.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 60.00-85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-137.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-95.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 60.00-87.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 72.50-81.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 69.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 51.00-65.00; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 50.00-85.00, few hair 95.00-105.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 68.00-80.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 40.00-60.00, few hair 80.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-86.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 72.50-81.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 77.00-85.00.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 50 lbs 198.00; 60-70 lbs 194.00-196.00; 70-80 lbs 172.00-188.00; 86 lbs 187.00; 96 lbs 168.00.
Ft. Collins: 45 lbs 142.50; 92 lbs 125.00; 107 lbs 115.00.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-60 lbs 195.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-167.50.
Missouri: 30-40 lbs 185.00-205.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: young 135 lbs 92.00 cwt; yearling hair ewes 105-120 lbs 122.00-130.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 85-135 lbs 104.00-242.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: yearlings 120.00 per head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: hair ewe lambs 60-70 lbs 213.50-220.00 cwt.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 31,000 compared with 31,000 last week and 40,000 last year.