National Wool Review
Oct. 1
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Sept. 24
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly steady to 10.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 10.00 higher.
Feeder lambs steady to 20.00 higher. At San Angelo, TX 4,914 head sold.
Equity Cooperative Auction sold 340 slaughter lambs in North Dakota.
Northern Video sold 1,850 feeder lambs in Montana. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 3,456 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-140 lbs 200.00-238.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 110-145 lbs 250.00-270.00, few 280.00-290.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 197.50-217.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 225.00-252.00; 155-170 lbs 240.00-253.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 230.00-255.00, few 257.50-265.00; 160-190 lbs 240.00-247.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 244.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 324.00-352.00; 60-70 lbs 306.00-340.00, few 340.00-342.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-302.00, few 316.00-318.00; 80-90 lbs 255.00-288.00, few 304.00; 90-100 lbs 232.00-262.00. wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 280.00-298.00; 85 lbs 270.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-260.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 270.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 290.00-330.00; 70-80 lbs 267.00-280.00; 80-90 lbs 272.00-300.00; 90-100 lbs 272.00-292.00, few 310.00. Hair 43 lbs 320.00; 50-60 lbs 275.00-310.00; 60-70 lbs 267.00-295.00; 70-80 lbs 265.00-280.00; 80-90 lbs 257.00-280.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-275.00, few 310.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 235.00-245.00; 80-90 lbs 215.00-225.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-255.00. hair 70-80 lbs 220.00-245.00; 103 lbs 192.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 287.50-292.50; 50-60 lbs 282.50-307.50; 60-70 lbs 262.50-290.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-262.50; 80-90 lbs 230.00-257.50; 90-100 lbs 230.00-241.00. hair 50-60 lbs 302.50-340.00; 60-70 lbs 272.50-283.00, few 297.50; 70-80 lbs 269.00-275.00; 84 lbs 239.00; 90-100 lbs 237.50-240.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 235.00-242.50; 90-100 lbs 225.00-235.00, few 253.00. hair 81 lbs 225.00; 90-100 lbs 205.00-215.00; 107 lbs 210.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 260.00-310.00, few 330.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-285.00; 60-70 lbs 255.00-297.50; 70-80 lbs 250.00-275.00. wooled and shorn no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 102.00-122.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 122.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-116.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 79.00-112.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-92.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 92.00-105.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 92.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 94.00-130.00; Cull 1 70.00-90.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 102.50-114.00, hair 124.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 160.00-205.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 102.50-165.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 65.00-95.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 57 lbs 265.00; 90-100 lbs 235.00-245.00; 100-110 lbs 220.00-240.00.
South Dakota: 40-50 lbs 295.00-304.00; 50-60 lbs 311.00-316.00; 60-70 lbs 275.00-311.00; 70-80 lbs 245.00-282.00; 80-90 lbs 256.00-268.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-253.00; 100-110 lbs 243.00-246.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Northern Video: 75 lbs 293.00 for Oct delivery; 85 lbs 259.00 for Oct-Nov delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 95-145 lbs 145.00-165.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: young 165.00-200.00/head; middle age 170.00-187.50/head; aged 165.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Western Video: ewe lambs 260.00/head for Oct delivery.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 31,000 compared with 33,000 last week and 36,000 last year.