National Wool Review
Feb. 12
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Feb. 12
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady to 10.00 lower; slaughter ewes steady, instances 10.00 higher; feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, Texas, 4630 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 450 feeder lambs in California. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 3,293 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: shorn and wooled 110-165 lbs 150.00-168.00.
Pennsylvania: shorn and wooled 100-140 lbs 225.00-267.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: shorn and wooled 145-160 lbs 160.00-165.00.
S. Dakota: shorn and wooled 110-150 lbs 161.00-177.00; 155-170 lbs 161.00-162.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 192.50-260.00.
Billings, Mont.: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 164.00-204.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 185.00-222.50.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 300.00-316.00; 60-70 lbs 288.00-314.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-310.00; 80-90 lbs 254.00-288.00, few 295.00; 90-110 lbs 224.00-250.00. wooled and shorn 61 lbs 302.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-296.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-274.00; 90-105 lbs 220.00-242.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 342.00-370.00; 50-60 lbs 312.00-340.00; 60-70 lbs 315.00-340.00, few 345.00; 70-80 lbs 295.00-320.00, few 325.00-347.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-292.00, few 295.00-330.00; 90-100 lbs 265.00-297.00, few 297.00-325.00. hair 40-50 lbs 325.00-350.00, few 370.00; 50-60 lbs 335.00-365.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-345.00; 70-80 lbs 290.00-325.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-312.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-270.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 90-100 lbs 212.50-215.00. hair 48 lbs 307.50; 60 lbs 260.00; 93 lbs 225.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 51 lbs 320.00; 60-70 lbs 295.00-320.00; 70-80 lbs 275.00-310.00, few 315.00-320.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-277.00; 90-100 lbs 270.00-275.00. hair 40-50 lbs 310.00-317.50; 50-60 lbs 307.50-327.50; 60-70 lbs 302.50-315.00; 70-80 lbs 285.00-310.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 280.00-340.00; 70-80 lbs 315.00-320.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 255.00-275.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 224.00-233.00; 90-100 lbs 209.00-217.00. hair 96 lbs 212.50.
Missouri: hair 40-60 lbs 281.00-305.00; 60-70 lbs 271.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-260.00; 90-100 lbs 211.00-270.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 265.00-310.00; 70-80 lbs 276.00-307.50; 80-90 lbs 260.00-280.00; 90-100 lbs 225.00-231.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-126.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 128.00-146.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-130.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 100.00; Cull1 80.00-85.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 95.00-170.00; Utility and Good 1-2 (thin) 100.00-110.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 102.50-120.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 87.50-97.50.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 90.00-110.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 120.00-130.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00-122.50; Utility and Good 1-2 (medium flesh) 107.50. Utility 1-2 (thin) 102.50.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 101.00-108.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 98.00-113.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-120.00; Cull 1 91.00-111.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-110.00, hair 100.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 75.00-80.00; Cull 1 45.00-50.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 41 lbs 310.00; 59 lbs 302.00; 74 lbs 268.00.
Ft. Collins: 70-80 lbs 240.00-245.00.
S. Dakota: 48 lbs 305.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test,
Equity Co-op: 110 lbs 192.25.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 90-115 lbs 148.00-160.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: hair ewe lambs 215.00/head.
S. Dakota: middle age 120-145 lbs 119.00-127.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: bred ewe lambs 200.00/head; bred yearlings 250.00-285.00/head; bred young 220.00-285.00/head; bred middle age 200.00-245.00/head; bred aged 180.00-215.00/head; hair ewes 160 lbs 108.00/cwt.
Missouri: young hair ewes 115 lbs 160.00/cwt; bred middle age Hair 160.00-165.00/head; bred aged hair 105.00/head.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date Totaled 37,00 compared with 36,000 last week and 37,000 last year.