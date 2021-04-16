National Wool Review
April 16
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
April 16
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady to 15.00 higher, except at San Angelo, Texas, 20.00-30.00 lower; slaughter ewes steady to 20.00 lower; feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, 9142 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. Western Video Auction sold 5045 lambs, 600 replacement ewes and 10 rams. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4,864 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (cwt) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 115-185 lbs 154.00-196.00.
New Holland, Pa.: wooled and shorn 105-140 lbs 200.00-295.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 130-140 lbs 265.00-280.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs 200.00-225.00; 150-170 lbs 185.00-198.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 105-140 lbs 190.00-287.50; 150-155 lbs 145.00-155.00.
Billings, Mont.: wooled and shorn 160-190 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 270.00-302.00; 60-70 lbs 268.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-296.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-288.00, few 292.00-295.00; 90-110 lbs 250.00-270.00, few 282.00-293.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 278.00-308.00; 60-70 lbs 272.00-310.00; 70-80 lbs 266.00-298.00; 80-90 lbs 262.00-287.00; 90-105 lbs 256.00-258.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 345.00-350.00; 50-60 lbs 320.00-357.00, few 370.00-385.00; 60-70 lbs 335.00-355.00; 70-80 lbs 310.00-355.00; 80-90 lbs 315.00-355.00; 90-100 lbs 295.00-315.00, few 342.00-355.00. Hair 40-50 lbs 310.00-335.00; 50-60 lbs 300.00-340.00; 60-70 lbs 295.00-340.00; 70-80 lbs 320.00-332.00; 80-90 lbs 300.00-340.00; 90-100 lbs 290.00-346.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 290.00-335.00; 80-90 lbs 280.00-340.00; 95 lbs 280.00. hair 40-50 lbs 285.00-290.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-295.00, few 305.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 287.50-315.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-327.50; 60-70 lbs 293.00-321.00; 70-80 lbs 295.00-320.00; 80-90 lbs 297.50-322.50; 90-100 lbs 282.50-305.00. hair 40-50 lbs 292.50-300.00; 50-60 lbs 307.50-317.50; 60-70 lbs 302.50-310.00; 70-80 lbs 287.50-305.00; 82 lbs 290.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 265.00-365.00; 50-60 lbs 260.00-325.00; 60-70 lbs 265.00-295.00; 70-80 lbs 255.00-277.50; 80-90 lbs 247.50-270.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-260.00.
Billings, Mont.: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-60 lbs 270.00-285.00; 60-70 lbs 272.50-275.00; 78 lbs 255.00; 80-90 lbs 235.00-265.00. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 275.00-282.50; 50-60 lbs 275.00-285.00; 60-75 lbs 270.00-285.00; 80 lbs 250.00; 92 lbs 225.00.
Western Video:
Oregon: 1540 head 90-95 lbs 209.00-215.00 for May/June delivery.
940 head 95 lbs 200.00-204.00 for June delivery.
Arizona: 800 head 120-125 lbs 235.00-240.00 for current delivery.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 98.00-124.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 130.00-148.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-128.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 100.00-110.00; Cull 1 96.00-100.00.
New Holland, Pa.: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-142.00, hair 80.00-160.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 72.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 85.00-105.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 84.00-112.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.50-110.00; Cull 1 35.00-79.00.
Kalona, Iowa: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 92.50-120.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 87.50-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 87.50-90.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 85.00-120.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: 40-50 lbs 260.00-270.00; 55 lbs 247.50; 60-70 lbs 265.00-275.00.
S. Dakota: 44 lbs 315.00; 59 lbs 307.00; 75 lbs 221.00; 87 lbs 221.00; 103 lbs 191.00.
Kalona, Iowa: no test.
Billings, Mont.: no test.
Missouri: 30-40 lbs 250.00-275.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Western Video:
Oregon: 465 head 105 lbs 197.00 for June delivery.
Califoirnia: 460 head 105 lbs 234.00 for current delivery.
Utah: 840 head 105 lbs 194.00 for Sep/Oct delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearlings 107 lbs 175.00/cwt; young 113 lbs 182.00/cwt; mixed age hair 80-115 lbs 154.00-180.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: ewes with lambs 230.00-350.00/family.
S. Dakota: bred young 217.50-330.00/head; bred middle age 185.00-280.00/head; ewes with lambs 240.00/family.
Kalona, Iowa: no test.
Billings, Mont.: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Western Video:
California: 600 head open mixed age ewes 185.00/head for Apr/May delivery.
10 head blackface rams 900.00/head for Apr/May delivery.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,00 compared with 35,000 last week and 36,000 last year.