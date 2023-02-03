National Wool Review
Feb. 3
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Feb. 3
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady. Slaughter ewes steady to 5.00 higher. Feeder lambs not well tested. Much of the country was affected by adverse weather this week and receipts were lower than usual. At San Angelo, TX 1,641 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 4,030 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-145 lbs 130.00-158.00; 160 lbs 148.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 150.00-197.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 120-140 lbs 125.00-155.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 130-150 lbs 126.00-132.50.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 150-160 lbs 132.00-136.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 278.00-310.00; 60-70 lbs 265.00-310.00, few 320.00-330.00; 70-80 lbs 238.00-268.00, few 298.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-232.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-206.00, few 233.00. wooled and shorn 74 lbs 242.00; 96 lbs 188.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 58 lbs 315.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 265.00-295.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-240.00. hair 49 lbs 305.00; 61 lbs 297.00; 80-90 lbs 210.00-215.00; 90-100 lbs 210.00-225.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 65 lbs 212.50; 90-100 lbs 230.00-235.00. hair 40 lbs 205.00; 56 lbs 220.00; 90-105 lbs 230.00-235.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 275.00-310.00; 50-60 lbs 280.00-325.00; 60-70 lbs 245.00-305.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 215.00-235.00, few 260.00-270.00; 90-100 lbs 190.00-220.00. hair 50-60 lbs 240.00-265.00; 67 lbs 230.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00; 85 lbs 200.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 80 lbs 160.00. hair 48 lbs 190.00; 75 lbs 180.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 255.00-290.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-290.00; 70-80 lbs 234.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 215.00-225.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 108.00, hair 100.00-104.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 108.00-110.00, hair 120.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) hair 120.00-128.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) hair 82.00; Cull 1 50.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-115.00, hair 70.00-125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-110.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 62.50-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 60.00-65.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-60.00; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-112.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 85.00; Cull 1 12.50-35.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 107.50-115.00, hair 125.00-135.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 102.50, hair 85.00-105.00; Cull and
Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: no sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 30-40 lbs 295.00-305.00; 40-50 lbs 250.00-290.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: bred middle age 120.00-175.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: young 135-150 lbs 115.00-150.00/cwt; yearling hair 100 lbs 170.00/cwt; young hair 100-140 lbs 125.00-160.00/cwt; hair ewes with lambs 240.00-450.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 33,000 last week and 30,000 last year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.