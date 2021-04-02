National Wool Review
April 2
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
April 2
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs steady to sharply higher, except at San Angelo, Texas, 10.00-15.00 lower; slaughter ewes mostly steady to 5.00 lower; feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, Texas, 9276 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4,982 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-170 lbs 150.00-166.00, few 194.00.
New Holland, Pa.: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 222.00-290.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 105-135 lbs 180.00-205.00; 150-175 lbs 155.00-165.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs 171.00-192.00; 150-170 lbs 164.00-174.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 182.50-275.00.
Billings, Mont.: wooled and shorn 160-190 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 110-140 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 256.00-270.00; 60-70 lbs 254.00-268.00; 70-80 lbs 256.00-268.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-264.00, few 268.00-270.00; 90-110 lbs 246.00-265.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 256.00-260.00; 80-90 lbs 262.00-278.00; 91 lbs 248.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 290.00-335.00, few 345.00-360.00; 50-60 lbs 295.00-317.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-330.00; 70-80 lbs 290.00-325.00, few 332.00-340.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-307.00, few 330.00-340.00; 90-100 lbs 265.00-290.00, few 315.00-337.00. hair 40-50 lbs 260.00-295.00; 50-60 lbs 280.00-325.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-315.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-315.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-312.00; 90-100 lbs 275.00-290.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 240.00-250.00; 90-100 lbs 225.00-245.00. hair 56 lbs 255.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-250.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 282.50-310.00; 50-60 lbs 287.50-309.00; 60-70 lbs 282.50-302.50; 70-80 lbs 287.50-300.00; 80-90 lbs 277.50-300.00; 90-100 lbs 282.50-292.50. hair 40-50 lbs 287.50-290.00; 50-60 lbs 290.00-295.00; 62 lbs 295.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-295.00; 80-90 lbs 247.50-252.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 270.00-315.00; 50-60 lbs 260.00-295.00; 60-70 lbs 205.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 245.00-272.50; 85 lbs 250.00; 90-100 lbs 207.50-235.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 235.00-262.50; 50-60 lbs 247.50-260.00, few 265.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-260.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-257.50; 81 lbs 230.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 103.00-122.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 114.00-136.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 112.00-118.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 100.00-112.00; Cull 1 90.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-125.00, hair 115.00-155.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-92.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.50-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-67.50.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 62.50-82.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.50-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-105.00; Cull 1 75.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-107.50, hair 99.00-122.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 80.00-97.50, hair 102.50-107.50. Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 130.00-185.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 80.00-105.00; Cull 1 no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40-50 lbs 259.00-262.00; 60-70 lbs 256.00-264.00; 70-80 lbs 257.00-260.00; 80-90 lbs 255.00-263.00.
Ft. Collins: 35 lbs 210.00; 42 lbs 210.00; 136 lbs 150.00.
S. Dakota: no test.
Kalona: 29 lbs 277.50; 30-40 lbs 277.50-290.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: young 100-110 lbs 134.00-158.00/cwt; solid mouth 135 lbs 110.00/cwt; mixed age hair 80-110 lbs 140.00-180.00/cwt; hair ewes and lambs 94.00-106.00/head.
Ft. Collins: bred yearlings 212.50/head; bred young 175.00-245.00/head; bred middle age 160.00/head; ewes with lambs 330.00/family; hair ewes with lambs 160.00/family.
S. Dakota: bred young 260.00/head; bred middle age 225.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: bred hair yearlings 165.00-210.00/head; young bred hair 155.00-180.00/head; bred hair middle age 135.00-145.00/head; hair ewes with lambs 140.00-220.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,00 compared with 38,000 last week and 29,000 last year.