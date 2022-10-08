National Wool Review
Oct. 7
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Oct. 7
Compared to last week: Heavy slaughter lambs sold steady to 3.00 lower while light slaughter lambs were mostly 10.00-40.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were weak to 20.00 lower. Feeder lambs under 50 lbs 10.00. Lower, heavier weights were steady to 18.00 higher. At San Angelo, TX 6,782 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 333 slaughter lambs in Minnesota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 3,415 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-125 lbs 100.00-123.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 130.00-195.00; 150-195 lbs 130.00-155.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 105.00-125.00.
YG 3-5: 125-140 lbs 89.00-97.50; 180-190 lbs 62.50- 82.50; 200-210 lbs 57.00-73.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 101.00-123.00; 150-160 lbs 105.00-118.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 97.50-127.50; 150-155 lbs 125.00-130.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 148 lbs 110.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 255.00-291.00, few 301.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-270.00, few 297.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-254.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-228.00; 90-110 lbs 150.00-200.00. wooled and shorn no test.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 240.00-242.00; 57 lbs 200.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00- 200.00, few 210.00-235.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-205.00, few 210.00-220.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-200.00. hair 58 lbs 285.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-250.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-212.00, few 230.00; 80-90 lbs 152.00-162.00, few 205.00-230.00; 90-100 lbs 140.00-155.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 140.00-155.00; 80-90 lbs 130.00-147.50; 90-100 lbs 127.50-152.50. hair 50 lbs 157.50; 70-80 lbs 140.00-145.00; 80-90 lbs 132.50-155.00; 90-100 lbs 140.00-160.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 185.00-220.00, few 260.00; 60-70 lbs 150.00-175.00, few 185.00-200.00; 70-80 lbs 125.00-137.50, few 150.00-180.00; 80-90 lbs 110.00-135.00, few 155.00-157.50; 90-100 lbs 105.00-125.00. hair 60-70 lbs 170.00-190.00; 70-75 lbs 170.00-182.50; 80 lbs 140.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 130.00-151.00; 70-80 lbs 123.00-142.50; 80-90 lbs 113.00-123.00; 90-100 lbs 107.50-122.00, few 140.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 47 lbs 170.00; 53 lbs 178.00; 60-70 lbs 160.00-171.00; 70-75 lbs 127.00-145.00; 80 lbs 120.00. hair 50-60 lbs 171.00-174.00; 70 lbs 138.00; 85-90 lbs 110.00-112.00.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 220.00-232.50; 60-70 lbs 190.00-210.00; 70-80 lbs 152.50-170.00; 90-100 lbs 145.00-147.50.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-79.00, hair 70.00-90.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) hair 88.00-109.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-86.00, hair 71.00-103.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 55.00-71.00, hair 70.00-74.00; Cull 36.00-69.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-110.00, hair 110.00-120.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-65.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 50.00-59.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 55.00-70.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 61.50-63.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 55.00-65.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 55.00-75.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-70.00; Cull 1 29.00-47.50.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-97.00, hair 91.00-115.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 75.00-94.00, hair 97.50; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 45.00-60.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 53.00-57.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 59.00-68.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 58.00-68.00; Cull 1 60.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 140.00-175.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 90.00-95.00, hair 120.00-135.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 60.00-80.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 60-70 lbs 144.00-186.00. hair 30-40 lbs 261.00-315.00; 40-50 lbs 244.00-292.00.
Ft. Collins: 55 lbs 165.00; 60-70 lbs 145.00-150.00; 72 lbs 137.50. hair 30 lbs 210.00; 40-50 lbs 195.00-200.00; 60-70 lbs 165.00-185.00.
South Dakota: 40-50 lbs 145.00-170.00; 50-60 lbs 175.00-179.00; 60-70 lbs 127.50-160.00; 70-80 lbs 120.00-142.00; 80-90 lbs 116.00-127.00; 90-100 lbs 115.00-123.00; 100-105 lbs 107.00-108.00; 111 lbs 96.00; 120-125 lbs 98.00-101.00. hair 40-50 lbs 155.00-170.00; 50-55 lbs 165.00-175.00; 60 lbs 150.00; 70-80 lbs 133.00-150.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 40-50 lbs 177.50-178.00; 50-60 lbs 174.00-181.50; 60-70 lbs 151.00-162.00; 70-80 lbs 127.00-146.00; 80-90 lbs 114.00-125.00; 90-100 lbs 104.00-118.50, few 128.50; 100-110 lbs 113.50-116.00; 110-120 lbs 98.00-110.00; 126 lbs 99.00.
Missouri: hair 30-40 lbs 162.50-230.00; 40-50 lbs 167.50-230.00, few 235.00-255.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 75-95 lbs 230.00-256.00/cwt; yearling hair 75-125 lbs 160.00-185.00/cwt; mixed age hair 100-145 lbs 118.00-156.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: hair ewe lambs 98 lbs 150.00-175.00/head.
South Dakota: ewe lambs 91 lbs 170.00/cwt, 102 lbs 169.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: yearlings 70.00/head.
Missouri: hair ewe lambs 72 lbs 160.00/cwt.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 33,000 compared with 33,000 last week and 40,000 last year.
