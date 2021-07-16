National Wool Review
July 2
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
July 16
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly 3.00 to as much as 30.00 higher; slaughter ewes steady to 25.00 higher; feeder lambs 3.00-30.00 higher with most advance on lighter lambs. At San Angelo, Texas, 11,006 head sold in a two-day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested; 3072 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality.
All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 230.00-240.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 255.00-300.00, few 305.00-330.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs no sale.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 279.00-295.00; 150-160 lbs 277.50-280.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 254.00-290.00; 157 lbs 265.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 272.00-302.00; 60-70 lbs 272.00-306.00; 70-80 lbs 272.00-300.00, few 300.00-314.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-300.00, few 302.00-316.00; 90-110 lbs 262.00-302.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 288.00-294.00; 60-70 lbs 284.00-318.00; 70-80 lbs 284.00-306.00; 80-90 lbs 272.00-309.00; 90-100 lbs 268.00-294.00, few 302.00-306.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 270.00-305.00; 50-60 lbs 280.00-330.00, few 345.00-350.00; 60-70 lbs 275.00-320.00, few 330.00-345.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-317.00, few 320.00-345.00; 80-90 lbs 282.00-330.00; 90-100 lbs 270.00-320.00, few 322.00-345.00. hair 40-50 lbs 245.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 265.00-295.00, few 300.00-315.00; 60-70 lbs 275.00-300.00, few 305.00-330.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-315.00, few 340.00; 80-90 lbs 280.00-310.00, few 315.00-320.00; 90-100 lbs 275.00-310.00.
Ft. Collins: no sale.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 260.00-265.00; 50-60 lbs 240.00-247.50; 60-70 lbs 257.50-277.50; 70-80 lbs 255.00-287.50, few 290.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-296.00; 90-100 lbs 262.50-286.00. hair 40-50 lbs 245.00-272.50; 50-60 lbs 237.50-244.00; 60-70 lbs 265.00-277.50; 70-80 lbs 272.50-292.50; 80-90 lbs 271.00-287.50; 90-100 lbs 274.00-285.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 270.00-287.50; 70-80 lbs 287.50-300.00; 80-90 lbs 265.00-295.00; 90-100 lbs 275.00-300.00. hair 69 lbs 255.00; 80 lbs 245.00; 90-100 lbs 235.00-260.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 65 lbs 264.00; 73 lbs 250.00; 80 lbs 257.50. hair 70-80 lbs 253.00-274.00; 97 lbs 250.00.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 99.00-120.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh)
140.00-165.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 120.00-140.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00-114.00; Cull 1 80.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 130.00-197.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-115.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no sale; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no sale; Utility 1-2 (thin) no sale; Cull 1 no sale.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 76.00-102.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 86.00-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 94.00-115.00; Cull 1 95.00-107.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 95.00-122.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-115.00, hair 120.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 61.00-65.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 58.00-71.00, hair 125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 67.00-78.50; Cull 1 49.00-52.50.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 320.00-330.00; 40-50 lbs 276.00-315.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-300.00; 60-70 lbs 272.00-297.00; 70-80 lbs 266.00-302.50; 80-90 lbs 262.00-283.00; 90-100 lbs 274.00-280.00; 100-105 lbs 263.00-277.00; 115 lbs 265.00; 120-125 lbs 253.00-255.00.
Kalona: 40-50 lbs 247.50-265.00.
Billings: 49 lbs 280.00; 50-60 lbs 275.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-284.00, few 292.00; 70-80 lbs 274.00-289.00; 80-90 lbs 261.00-287.00, few 289.00-291.00; 90-100 lbs 261.00-289.00, few 291.00; 100-110 lbs 261.00-283.00, few 286.50; 110-115 lbs 252.50-286.00; 120-130 lbs 267.00-269.00.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 100-130 lbs 178.00-200.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: yearlings 190.00-205.00/head, others 155 lbs 133.00/cwt; young 180 lbs 99.00/cwt; middle age 170-195 lbs 86.00-97.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: yearlings 115-135 lbs 172.50-190.00/cwt; young 140-145 lbs 130.00-138.00/cwt; middle age 200 lbs 75.00/cwt; young hair 115 lbs 130.00/cwt.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 31,000 last week and 37,000 last year.