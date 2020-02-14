National Wool Review
Feb. 14
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Feb. 14
Compared to Feb. 7: Slaughter lambs steady to 10.00 higher, instances 15.00-20.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 15.00 higher. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, TX 2647 head sold. Equity Electronic Auction sold 270 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 5200 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were 2.00 higher. 4,087 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 115-150 lbs 140.00-158.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 185.00-225.00; 150-170 lbs 160.00-170.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 105-120 lbs 191.00-199.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 165.00-180.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 115-125 lbs 171.00-182.00; 150-170 lbs 160.00-165.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 165.00-202.50.
Equity Elec: shorn 145 lbs 172.50.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 236.00-258.00, few 260.00-266.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-242.00, few 246.00; 70-80 lbs 214.00-228.00, few 234.00; 80-90 lbs 194.00-216.00. wooled and shorn not tested.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 270.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-275.00, few 280.00-292.00; 60-70 lbs 245.00-272.00, few 280.00-290.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-267.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-250.00. hair 40-50 lbs 280.00-290.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-275.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 246.00-260.00; 80-90 lbs 225.00-242.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 270.00; 60-70 lbs 252.50-272.50; 70-80 lbs 242.50-265.00; 90-100 lbs 208.00-223.00. hair 42 lbs 255.00; 50-60 lbs 262.00-263.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-261.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 237.50-247.50; 90-100 lbs 216.00-220.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 226.00; 70-80 lbs 212.00-214.00; 80-90 lbs 205.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 57 lbs 247.50; 60-70 lbs 227.50-260.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-235.00. hair 50-60 lbs 237.50-260.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-245.00; 70-80 lbs 225.00-242.50; 80-90 lbs 230.00-240.00; 90-100 lbs 155.00-215.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn no test.
Billings, MT: hair 57 lbs 212.50; 67 lbs 208.00; 92 lbs 180.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
5200: Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 138-165 lbs 142.00-170.00 (wtd avg 161.31).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 96.00-116.00, few 120.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 112.00-128.00, high yielding 130.00-134.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 92.00-108.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 76.00-80.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 40.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 92.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 82.50-96.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-91.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 69.50-75.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 61.00-77.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 78.00-98.00; Cull 1 92.00-97.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 84.00-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 79.00-96.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.50-80.00; Cull 1 67.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 75.00-105.00; Utility and Good 1-3 65.00-90.00; Cull 1 40.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 76.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 102.50-110.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 102.50-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-92.50.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: new crop 45-60 lbs 220.00-241.00; 60-70 lbs 796.00-202.00; 74 lbs 194.00.
Ft. Collins: 90-100 lbs 200.00-201.00; 110-115 lbs 185.00-190.00; 120-130 lbs 169.00-172.00.
Billings: 70-80 lbs 237.50-248.00; 80-90 lbs 228.50-245.00; 90-100 lbs 222.00-234.00; 100-110 lbs 216.00-228.00; 118 lbs 192.00; 121 lbs 194.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 54 lbs 234.00; 60-70 lbs 231.00-245.00; 70-80 lbs 231.00-238.00; 80-90 lbs 236.00-242.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-219.00; 100-110 lbs 202.00-209.00; 114 lbs 190.00; 128 lbs 173.00; 139 lbs 168.00. new crop 84 lbs 245.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 105-110 lbs 134.00-140.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: bred lambs 235.00 per head; bred yearlings 210.00-310.00 per head, open 125-150 lbs 95.00-141.00 cwt; bred young 250.00-360.00 per head; bred middle age 155.00-285.00 per head; bred aged 135.00-160.00 per head.
S. Dakota: ewe lambs 89 lbs 235.00 cwt; bred middle age 150.00-165.00 per head, open 130-160 lbs 96.00-101.00 cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,000 compared with 39,000 last week and 36,000 last year.