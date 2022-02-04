National Wool Review
Feb. 4
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Feb. 4
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady to 15.00 lower. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 lower. No comparison on feeder lambs. San Angelo, TX, sold 4,519 head this week. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 329 slaughter lambs in South Dakota and 500 feeder lambs in Idaho. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 4,387 lamb carcasses sold with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 220.00-245.00; 166 lbs 220.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 230.00-300.00, few 310.00-347.00; 150-185 lbs 200.00-227.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 110-120 lbs 277.50-280.00; 155-165 lbs 215.00-220.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 130-150 lbs 249.00-267.50; 155-185 lbs 227.00-247.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-105 lbs 305.00-345.00; 110-115 lbs 263.00-265.00; 130-150 lbs 231.00-241.00; 150-170 lbs 221.00-235.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-105 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 158 lbs 215.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 390.00-412.00; 60-70 lbs 378.00-400.00; 70-80 lbs 368.00-392.00; 80-90 lbs 352.00-380.00; 90-110 lbs 330.00-366.00. wooled and shorn 72 lbs 370.00; 84 lbs 366.00; 90-110 lbs 278.00-328.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 400.00-420.00; 60-70 lbs 390.00-415.00; 70-80 lbs 365.00-395.00; 80-90 lbs 310.00-355.00; 90-100 lbs 290.00-300.00. hair 50-60 lbs 387.00-435.00; 60-70 lbs 370.00-385.00; 70-80 lbs 340.00-375.00; 80-90 lbs 315.00-340.00; 90-100 lbs 290.00-340.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70 lbs 395.00; 98 lbs 320.00. hair 73 lbs 385.00; 89 lbs 350.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 344.00-355.00; 60-70 lbs 420.00-455.00; 72 380.00; 80-90 lbs 365.00-375.00; 90-100 lbs 310.00-350.00. hair 54 lbs 380.00; 62 lbs 410.00; 75 lbs 395.00; 90 lbs 395.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 340.00-370.00; 60-70 lbs 325.00-335.00; 70-80 lbs 325.00-350.00, few 370.00; 85 lbs 280.00; 90-100 lbs 295.00-350.00. hair 72 lbs 275.00; 83 lbs 305.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 170.00-210.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 194.00-216.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 160.00-200.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 150.00; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 135.00-210.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 150.00-180.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 135.00-160.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 165.00-202.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 150.00-175.00; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 151.00-197.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 160.00-187.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 140.00-150.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 155.00-175.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 138.00-170.00; Cull 1 30.00-42.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test: Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test: Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trade: no sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 66 lbs 400.00; 85 lbs 345.00; 96 lbs 320.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 50-60 lbs 343.00-349.00; 60-70 lbs 366.00-371.00.00; 70-80 lbs 310.00-342.00; 80-90 lbs 310.00-338.00; 99 lbs 281.00; 100-110 lbs 262.00-277.00; 114 lbs 233.00; 125 lbs 219.00; 133 lbs 220.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: 95 lbs 284.25.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 95-125 lbs 208.00-260.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: bred middle age hair 315.00/head; hair ewes with lambs 160.00/family.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: bred middle age 490.00/head; bred aged 500.00/head.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week totaled 29,000 compared with 30,000 last week and 35,000 last year.