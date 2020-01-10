National Wool Review
Jan. 10
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported. This report will not be available for the next three weeks due to the holidays. Australia will be starting its annual three-week Christmas recess beginning next week. The next available information will be Jan. 17.
National Sheep Summary
Jan. 10
Weekly Trends: No recent comparisons due to the holidays. A higher undertone was noted on all classes. At San Angelo, Texas, 6361 head sold. Equity Electronic Auction sold 325 slaughter lambs in Nebraska. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4900 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were 1.00 lower. 3,116 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-130 lbs 146.00-158.00.
Pa.: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 235.00-272.00; 150 lbs 215.00-220.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 105-140 lbs 164.00-187.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-155 lbs 149.00-160.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 167.50-202.50; 150-155 lbs 149.00-166.00.
Billings, Mont.: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 150.00-185.00.
Equity Elec: hair 130 lbs 140.25.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 256.00-278.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-250.00, few 254.00-258.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-250.00; 90-110 lbs 196.00-230.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 246.00-258.00; 74 lbs 255.00; 80-90 lbs 236.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-206.00.
Pa.: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 350.00-360.00; 50-60 lbs 290.00-332.00; 60-70 lbs 265.00-315.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-305.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-285.00. hair 40-50 lbs 305.00-345.00; 50-60 lbs 280.00-300.00; 60-70 lbs 262.00-305.00; 70-80 lbs 262.00-287.00; 80-90 lbs 255.00-282.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 272.50-282.50; 60-70 lbs 257.50-272.50; 70-80 lbs 235.00-255.00; 80-90 lbs 222.50-255.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-227.50. hair 50-60 lbs 250.00-272.50; 60-70 lbs 239.00-275.00; 70-80 lbs 232.50-245.00; 80-90 lbs 217.50-245.00; 90-100 lbs 210.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 192.00-200.00. hair 43 lbs 237.50; 50-60 lbs 230.00-246.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-243.00; 70-80 lbs 207.00-215.00; 83 lbs 202.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 255.00-260.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-260.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-227.50; 94 lbs 160.00. hair 50-60 lbs 255.00-265.00; 60-70 lbs 245.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 225.00-265.00; 80-90 lbs 205.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 165.00-200.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 61 lbs 190.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-200.00; 83 lbs 190.00; 96 lbs 175.00.
Billings, Mont.: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
4900: Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 133-164 lbs 142.91-163.40 (wtd avg 151.54).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 88.00-108.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-122.00, few 126.00-134.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 76.00-104.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 58.00-70.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 40.00.
Pa.: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 115.00-145.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 87.00-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 70.00-80.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-87.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-75.00; Cull 1 26.00-40.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 90.00-130.00; Utility and Good 1-3 75.00-115.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-125.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 80.00-105.00.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 70-90 lbs 185.00-190.00; 90-100 lbs 179.00-187.50; 100-110 lbs 176.00-177.50; 115-125 lbs 175.00-177.00.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-60 lbs 223.00-225.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-245.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-248.00; 80-90 lbs 231.00-238.00; 90-100 lbs 197.00-219.00; 100-110 lbs 175.00-193.00; 110-115 lbs 175.00-177.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 80-140 lbs 128.00-148.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: bred young to middle age 125.00-220.00 per head; bred middle age 175.00-250.00 per head, others 185 lbs 97.50 cwt; bred aged 135.00-170.00 per head.
Kalona: no test.
Missouri: hair ewes 115-135 lbs 95.00-125.00 cwt.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 37,000 compared with 31,000 last week and 39,000 last year.