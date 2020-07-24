National Wool Review
July 24
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
July 17
Compared to last week light slaughter lambs 3.00 to as much as 40.00 higher, except at San Angelo, TX 5.00-15.00 lower; heavy slaughter lambs steady to 5.00 higher. Slaughter ewes mostly steady to 10.00 lower. Feeder lambs weak to 10.00 lower. At San Angelo, TX 12,609 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 3,537 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-130 lbs 140.00-168.00, buck lambs 194.00-212.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 215.00-242.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 160.00-193.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 135.00-152.50.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 152.50-225.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs 121.00-145.00; 130 lbs 118.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 105-135 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 200.00-220.00, few 224.00; 60-70 lbs 188.00-220.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-200.00, few 202.00-206.00; 80-90 lbs 172.00-190.00; 90-110 lbs 168.00-188.00, few 190.00-194.00. wooled and shorn 46 lbs 214.00; 60-70 lbs 190.00-198.00; 70-80 lbs 189.00-192.00; 80-90 lbs 174.00-214.00; 90-110 lbs 175.00-194.00, buck lambs 220.00-238.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 220.00-240.00; 50-60 lbs 210.00-235.00, few 255.00-270.00; 60-70 lbs 217.00-230.00, few 230.00-242.00; 70-80 lbs 222.00-232.00; 80-90 lbs 205.00-227.00, few 240.00; 90-100 lbs 205.00-225.00, few 230.00. hair 42 lbs 235.00; 50-60 lbs 215.00-227.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-232.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-235.00; 80-90 lbs 215.00-227.00; 90-100 lbs 215.00-225.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 222.50-230.00; 60-70 lbs 217.50-235.00; 70-80 lbs 207.50-220.00; 80-90 lbs 197.50-235.00; 90-100 lbs 202.50-213.00. hair 55 lbs 235.00; 60-70 lbs 225.00-245.00; 82 lbs 222.50; 97 lbs 225.00.
Ft. Collins: wooed and shorn 60-70 lbs 167.50-202.50; 70-80 lbs 160.00-197.50; 80-90 lbs 160.00-190.00; 90-100 lbs 160.00-177.50. hair 40-60 lbs 165.00-182.50; 60-70 lbs 175.00-210.00; 70-80 lbs 167.50-192.50; 80-90 lbs 191.00-190.00; 93 lbs 182.50.
Missouri: no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 205.00-215.00; 60-70 lbs 210.00-225.00; 70-80 lbs 200.50-227.50; 80-90 lbs 177.50-227.50; 90-105 lbs 160.00-185.00.
Billings, MT: wooled 59 lbs 171.00; 60-70 lbs 169.00-170.00, few 191.00; 70-80 lbs 163.00-171.00; 80-90 lbs 156.00-164.00; 90-100 lbs 142.00-156.00. hair 67 lbs 199.00; 74 lbs 169.00; 90-100 lbs 149.00-151.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-95.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 84.00-108.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-93.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 60.00-75.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 40.00-55.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 72.50-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 65.00-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 59.00-60.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-89.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 57.00-85.00; Cull 1 50.00-57.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 75.00-92.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.00-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 71.00-82.00; Cull 1 65.00-71.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-100.00, hair 120.00-135.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 95.00-102.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 107.50-125.00.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40-60 lbs 208.00-214.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-194.00; 70-80 lbs 184.00-187.00; 80-90 lbs 174.00-186.00; 90-100 lbs 160.00-170.00.
Ft. Collins: 35-45 lbs 135.00-137.50; 50-60 lbs 140.00-158.00.
Billings: 101 lbs 144.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 184.00-235.00; 50-60 lbs 170.00-172.00; 60-70 lbs 155.00-220.00; 70-80 lbs 152.00-160.00; 80-90 lbs 146.00-151.00; 90-100 lbs 139.00-153.00; 100-110 lbs 135.00-146.00; 110-120 lbs 116.00-128.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair ewes 100-105 lbs 138.00-144.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 85-130 lbs 114.00-138.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: yearlings 95-115 lbs 113.00-135.00 cwt; young 155-165 lbs 80.00-100.00 cwt.
S. Dakota: young to middle age 120-135 lbs 120.00 cwt; middle age hair ewes 130.00-160.00 per head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 37,000 last week and 37,000 last year.