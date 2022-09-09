National Wool Review
Sept. 9
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Sept. 9
Compared to last week: Heavy slaughter lambs sold 4.00-5.00 lower, light slaughter lambs firm. Slaughter ewes were steady to 10.00 lower. Feeder lambs under 80 lbs were 4.00-12.00 higher, heavier weights 5.00-15.00 lower. At San Angelo, TX 4,541 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 335 slaughter lambs in North Dakota and 480 feeder lambs in Utah. Superior Video sold 2500 feeder lambs in Idaho, 700 feeder lambs in Wyoming, 450 feeder lambs in Colorado, 1550 feeder lambs in Utah and 270 Slaughter ewes in Colorado. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder Lambs not tested. 3,430 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 160-165 lbs 107.00-128.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 114 lbs 155.00.
YG 3-5: 140-170 lbs 85.00-145.00; 200-250 lbs 65.00-87.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 95.00-113.00, few 120.00-135.00; 150-160 lbs 91.00-96.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 125-135 lbs 125.00-142.50; 155-160 lbs 113.00-135.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 135 lbs 105.00; 155-170 lbs 100.00-103.00.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 147 lbs 93.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 255.00-299.00, few 305.00-321.00; 60-70 lbs 245.00-291.00, few 307.00; 70-80 lbs 209.00-250.00, few 251.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 196.00-219.00, few 230.00-249.00; 90-100 lbs 177.00-199.00. wooled and shorn 63 lbs 255.00; 70-80 lbs 209.00-237.00.
New Holland: no report.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 160.00-165.00; 91 lbs 180.00. hair 47 lbs 202.50; 58 lbs 195.00; 60-70 lbs 182.50-215.00; 76 lbs 195.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 44 lbs 250.00; 50-60 lbs 232.50-255.00, few 280.00-305.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-230.00; 70-80 lbs 195.00-220.00; 80-90 lbs 160.00-194.00; 90-100 lbs 125.00-150.00. hair 50-60 lbs 230.00-254.00, few 270.00; 60-70 lbs 210.00-235.00; 70-80 lbs 188.00-227.50; 80-90 lbs 150.00-195.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 175.00-180.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00-180.00; 80-90 lbs 165.00-195.00; 93 lbs 150.00. hair 70 lbs 205.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 235.00-250.00; 60-70 lbs 210.00-227.50; 71 lbs 200.00. wooled and shorn 60-80 lbs 175.00-185.00; 80-90 lbs 141.00-145.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 96.00-115.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 110.00-123.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-109.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 70.00-83.00; Cull 1 67.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 70.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 45.00-80.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 61.00-87.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.00-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-87.50, hair 107.50; Cull 1 20.00-60.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-115.00, hair 105.00-130.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 87.50-99.00, hair 100.00-113.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 75.00-90.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-90.00.
Superior Video:
CO: 270: Utility 1-2 180 lbs 65.00 for Sept delivery.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 38 lbs 303.00; 40-50 lbs 299.00-323.00.
Ft. Collins: 50-60 lbs 177.50-200.00; 78 lbs 187.50.
South Dakota: 38 lbs 185.00; 50-60 lbs 165.00-180.00; 60-70 lbs 152.00-180.00; 70-80 lbs 111.00-165.00; 80-90 lbs 99.00-110.00; 90-100 lbs 92.00-117.50; 100-110 lbs 88.00-90.00; 110-120 lbs 85.00. hair 51 lbs 225.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-45 lbs 242.50-270.00; 50 lbs 210.00.
Equity Co-op:
UT: 480: 105 lbs 103.75 for current delivery.
Superior Video:
ID: 2500: 95 lbs 103.00-108.00 for Sept delivery.
WT: 700: 73 lbs 160.00 for Sept/Oct delivery.
UT: 550: 80 lbs 121.00 for Sept/Oct delivery.
950: 94 lbs 107.00 for Sept delivery.
CO: 450: 108 lbs 105.00 for Sept delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 60-80 lbs 2458.00-307290.00/cwt; yearling hair 100-125 lbs 169.00-217.00/cwt; mixed age hair 95-130 lbs 127.00-139.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: yearling 200.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair ewe lambs 60-70 lbs 235.00-250.00/cwt, few 270.00-275.00/cwt; 82 lbs 235.00/cwt.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 28,000 compared with 32,000 last week and 31,000 last year.
