National Wool Review
Sept. 17
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Sept. 17
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold steady to 15.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were steady to 5.00 higher. Feeder lambs 5.00-20.00 lower. At San Angelo, TX, 5,704 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 1100 feeder lambs in Utah. Superior Livestock Video sold 500 slaughter lambs in New Mexico and 270 slaughter ewes in Utah. Western Video sold 500 feeder lambs in Utah, 320 slaughter ewes in Nevada and 450 replacement ewe lambs in Colorado. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,169 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 115-120 lbs 200.00-210.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 240.00-285.00, few 290.00-305.00; 155-170 lbs 230.00-250.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 255.00-270.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 235.00-252.00; 150-160 lbs 241.00-246.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 237.00-260.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 190.00-225.00; 150-160 lbs 175.00-205.00.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 322.00-342.00, few 344.00-348.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-330.00, few 338.00-342.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-294.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-280.00, few 284.00-288.00; 90-110 lbs 238.00-258.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 324.00-334.00; 60-70 lbs 294.00-298.00; 70-80 lbs 298.00; 83 lbs 262.00; 90-105 lbs 242.00-250.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 51 lbs 305.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-317.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-267.00; 80-90 lbs 262.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 247.00-290.00, few 310.00-325.00. hair 40-50 lbs 310.00-325.00, few 355.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-305.00, few 320.00-345.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-310.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-285.00, few 290.00-315.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-275.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-280.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 42 lbs 275.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-260.00; 70-80 lbs 245.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 245.00-240.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-270.00. hair 55 lbs 285.00; 60-70 lbs 245.00-275.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-235.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 310.00-327.50; 61 lbs 304.00; 70-80 lbs 252.50-285.00; 80-90 lbs 237.50-257.50; 90-100 lbs 243.00-254.00. hair 63 lbs 300.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-251.00; 80-90 lbs 246.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 230.00-240.00; 89 lbs 245.00; 90-100 lbs 234.00-245.00. hair 80-90 lbs 230.00-240.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 260.00-272.50; 50-60 lbs 270.00-295.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-300.00, few 300.00-305.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-245.00; 100 lbs 230.00. wooled and shorn 85-90 lbs 240.00-245.00.
Superior Video: hair 60 lbs 308.00 for Oct delivery.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 102.00-120.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 122.00-134.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-122.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 94.00-112.00; Cull 1 84.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 102.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-70.00, hair 110.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 130.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 122.50-142.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-112.50; Cull 1 70.00.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 81.00-105.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 82.00-100.00; Cull 1 47.00-55.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-120.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 102.50-122.50; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 872.50.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 75.00-84.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 73.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.00-79.50; Cull 1 67.00-73.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 122.00-145.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Superior Video: Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 75.00 for Oct del.
Western Video: Utility 1-2 85.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 55 lbs 290.00; 60 lbs 288.00; 70-80 lbs 272.00-282.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-278.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 260.00-287.50; 58 lbs 260.00; 80-90 lbs 242.50-245.00; 125 lbs 235.00.
South Dakota: 40-50 lbs 280.00-316.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-307.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-287.00; 80-90 lbs 242.50-263.00; 90-100 lbs 240.00-246.00; 100-110 lbs 225.00-246.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 38 lbs 312.00; 40-50 lbs 300.00-315.00; 50-60 lbs 290.00-312.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-293.00; 70-80 lbs 271.00-281.00; 80-90 lbs 253.00-274.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-258.00; 100-110 lbs 245.00-248.00; 110-120 lbs 231.00-241.00.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Coop: 90 lbs 268.25.
Western Video: 75 lbs 286.00 for Oct delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 110-145 lbs 150.00-170.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: yearlings 260.00-495.00/head; young 235.00-315.00/head; middle age 155.00-225.00/head; aged 160.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: ewe lambs 265.00-300.00/head; yearlings 225.00-300.00/head; young 210.00-225.00/head; middle age 175.00-235.00/head; aged 135.00-160.00/head; buck lambs 300.00-1700.00/head.
Missouri: young 105-140 lbs 155.00-185.00/cwt; young hair 130 lbs 185.00/cwt.
Western Video: ewe lambs 260.00/head for Oct delivery.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 33,000 compared with 24,000 last week and 35,000 last year.