National Wool Review
April 7
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
March 31
Compared to last week: Traditional slaughter lambs 5.00-10.00 higher, others mostly 10.00-40.00 lower. Slaughter ewes mostly 10.00-15.00 lower. Feeder lambs mostly 4.00-16.00 lower. At San Angelo, TX, 8,428 head sold in a two day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 900 feeder lambs in California. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 5,508 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 115-170 lbs 130.00-175.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 225.00-275.00; 150-165 lbs 165.00-170.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 167.50-260.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-145 lbs 150.00-170.00, few 172.50-195.00; 150-161 lbs 161.00-165.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 130-140 lbs 185.00-200.00; 150-180 lbs 120.00-142.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 142 lbs 155.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 230.00-266.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-254.00; 70-80 lbs 225.00-256.00; 80-90 lbs 214.50-248.00; 90-100 lbs 205.00-242.00. wooled and shorn 49 lbs 240.00; 54 lbs 250.00; 68 lbs 232.00; 70-80 lbs 224.00-238.00; 80-90 lbs 226.00-230.00; 90-100 lbs 212.00-226.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 325.00-360.00, few 410.00; 50-60 lbs 252.00-295.00, few 320.00-330.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-300.00, few 310.00-347.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-300.00, few 332.00-350.00; 80-90 lbs 265.00-305.00; 90-100 lbs 280.00-305.00, few 320.00-340.00. hair 40-50 lbs 295.00-300.00, few 325.00-340.00; 50-60 lbs 240.00-280.00, few 300.00-320.00; 60-70 lbs 255.00-290.00, few 330.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-270.00, few 290.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-290.00, few 300.00-310.00; 90-100 lbs 270.00-305.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 235.00-240.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-260.00; 90-100 lbs 235.00. hair 52 lbs 210.00; 60-70 lbs 210.00-245.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-260.00; 88 lbs 250.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 235.00-285.00; 50-60 lbs 230.00-305.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 265.00-295.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-275.00. hair 40-50 lbs 200.00-240.00; 50-60 lbs 227.50-250.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-255.00; 84 lbs 260.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 295.00-300.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 222-265.00, few 280.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00-235.00, few 265.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-265.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-205.00, few 270.00. hair 40 lbs 250.00; 60-70 lbs 195.00-250.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 255.00-305.00; 60-70 lbs 241.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 225.00-236.00; 80-90 lbs 213.00-240.00; 91 lbs 175.00. wooled and shorn 68 lbs 237.00; 96 lbs 190.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 78.00-108.00, hair 80.00-108.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 98.00, hair 91.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 92.00-102.00, hair 80.00-110.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) hair 780.00-849.00; Cull 1 650.00-679.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 50.00-70.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 69.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 45.00-85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 55.00-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 45.00-75.00, hair 65.00-95.00; Cull 1 5.00-45.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 65.00-72.50, hair 92.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-103.00, hair 86.00-112.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 65.00-81.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 50.00-65.00; Cull 1 no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 123.00-132.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) hair 70.00-126.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) hair 100.00.
Direct Trading: no sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 30-40 lbs 246.00-250.00; 40-50 lbs 238.00-258.00.
Ft. Collins: 49 lbs 255.00; 50-60 lbs 220.00-245.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-265.00.
South Dakota: 58 lbs 176.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-216.00; 70-80 lbs 191.00-195.00; 80-90 lbs 184.50-196.50; 90-100 lbs 164.00-189.00; 100-105 lbs 151.00-152.00; 119 lbs 131.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 20-30 lbs 260.00-350.00; 30-40 lbs 266.00-353.00; 40-50 lbs 245.00-315.00.
Equity Co-op: shorn 115 lbs 164.50 for current delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 95-140 lbs 131.00-155.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: ewe lambs 117 lbs 141.00/cwt; ewes and lambs 105.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair ewe lambs 205.00-300.00/head; yearling hair 130.00-280.00/head; young hair 150.00-190.00/head; middle age hair 120.00-190.00/head; aged hair 125.00/head; hair ewes with lambs 185.00-430.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,000 compared with 37,000 last week and 42,000 last year.
