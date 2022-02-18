National Wool Review
Feb. 18
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Feb. 11
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold very unevenly. At San Angelo, TX, and New Holland, PA, slaughter lambs were 5.00 to as much as 35.00 higher. At Sioux Falls, SD; Ft. Collins, CO; and Kalona, IA, lambs were weak to 25.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 30.00 lower, except at New Holland 10.00-20.00 higher. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, TX, 4,064 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 310 slaughter lambs in Colorado, 335 slaughter lambs in Kansas and 500 feeder lambs in Idaho. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4,529 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-165 lbs 220.00-252.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 275.00-340.00, few 350.00-400.00; 150-155 lbs 200.00-242.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 237.50-260.00, few 285.00; 160-175 lbs 190.00-215.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 211.00-226.00, few 260.00; 150-160 lbs 216.00-226.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 240.00-300.00; 150-175 lbs 230.00-255.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 214.00-280.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 105 lbs 260.00.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 221.00; 162 lbs 220.75.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 394.00-420.00; 60-70 lbs 380.00-406.00; 70-80 lbs 372.00-395.00, few 402.00; 80-90 lbs 360.00-380.00, few 388.00; 90-110 lbs 324.00-340.00. wooled and shorn 60 lbs 396.00; 71 lbs 390.00; 81 lbs 370.00; 90-100 lbs 336.00-340.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 435.00-500.00; 60-70 lbs 465.00; 70 lbs 490.00; 80-90 lbs 375.00-405.00; 90-100 lbs 375.00-390.00. hair 43 lbs 450.00; 50-60 lbs 365.00-400.00; 60-70 lbs 355.00-390.00; 70-80 lbs 325.00-365.00; 80-90 lbs 320.00-360.00; 90-100 lbs 315.00-340.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 88 lbs 260.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-260.00. hair 60-70 lbs 320.00-335.00; 74 lbs 325.00; 80-90 lbs 285.00-312.50.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 400.00-415.00; 57 lbs 425.00; 60-70 lbs 380.00-420.00; 70-80 lbs 355.00-375.00; 80-90 lbs 319.00-375.00, few 387.50; 90-100 lbs 375.00-380.00. hair 40-50 lbs 340.00-445.00; 50-60 lbs 402.50-405.00; 60-70 lbs 345.00-410.00; 70-80 lbs 320.00-347.50; 88 lbs 370.00; 93 lbs 330.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 52 lbs 430.00; 69 lbs 395.00; 70-80 lbs 345.00-390.00; 80-90 lbs 285.00-320.00; 90-100 lbs 280.00-320.00. hair 78 lbs 285.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 306.00-320.00; 80-90 lbs 290.00-315.00; 90-100 lbs 275.00-290.00.
Missouri: hair 41 lbs 405.00; 50-60 lbs 385.00-415.00; 60-70 lbs 365.00-385.00; 74 lbs 355.00; 83 lbs 300.00; 97 lbs 280.00. wooled and shorn 75 lbs 335.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 180.00-205.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 194.00-205.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 170.00-196.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 135.00-162.00; Cull 1 116.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 155.00-220.00, hair 180.00-235.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 140.00-157.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 140.00-192.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 140.00-185.00, hair 160.00-200.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 125.00-147.50; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 130.00-150.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 135.00-161.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 102.00-160.00; Cull 1 62.00-95.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 150.00-210.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 175.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 133.00-143.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 148.00-177.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 181.00-197.00; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 145.00-160.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Equity Co-op: No sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: No test.
Ft. Collins: 50-60 lbs 305.00-335.00; 74 lbs 310.00; 84 lbs 300.00; 90-100 lbs 255.00-285.00; 104 lbs 260.00.
South Dakota: 57 lbs 382.00; 69 lbs 346.00; 70-80 lbs 292.00-359.00; 86 lbs 264.00; 98 lbs 251.00; 120 lbs 222.00; 182 lbs 131.00.
Kalona: 90 lbs 283.00.
Billings: 50-60 lbs 340.00-370.00; 60-70 lbs 317.50-370.00; 70 lbs 325.00.
Missouri: No test.
Equity Co-op: 90 lbs 283.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewes and lambs 155.00/head.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: bred young 285.00/head; bred middle age 285.00-375.00/head.
Kalona: No test.
Billings: bred yearlings 350.00-438.00/head; bred young 325.00-410.00/head; bred middle age 275.00-385.00/head; bred aged 290.00-310.00/head.
Missouri: young 135-140 lbs 225.00-231.00/cwt.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 27,000 compared with 29,000 last week and 37,000 last year.