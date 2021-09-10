National Wool Review
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold steady to 20.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were steady to 20.00 higher. Feeder lambs 5.00-28.00 higher. At San Angelo, TX, 4,008 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 335 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 3,716 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 120 lbs 210.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 250.00-285.00, few 295.00-300.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs 217.00-260.00; 155-170 lbs 215.00-220.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 231.00-247.00; 150-165 lbs 236.00-246.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 215.00-256.00; 150-165 lbs 202.50-238.00, few 247.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 105-135 lbs 222.50-247.50.
Equity Coop: wooled and shorn 142 lbs 244.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 318.00-340.00, few 340.00-350.00; 60-70 lbs 290.00-328.00, few 335.00-336.00; 70-80 lbs 266.00-298.00, few 300.00-304.00; 80-90 lbs 252.00-272.00, few 278.00; 90-110 lbs 238.00-250.00. wooled and shorn no test.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 295.00-315.00; 60-70 lbs 295.00-320.00, few 330.00-340.00; 70-80 lbs 272.00-300.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 275.00-290.00, few 320.00-340.00. hair 45 lbs 262.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-287.00, few 320.00-340.00; 60-70 lbs 275.00-305.00, few 312.00-345.00; 70-80 lbs 255.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 265.00-275.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 72 lbs 230.00; 80-90 lbs 245.00-270.00; 90-100 lbs 240.00-265.00. hair 56 lbs 270.00; 69 lbs 300.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00-230.00; 86 lbs 302.50; 90-100 lbs 230.00-240.00, few 315.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 252.50-260.00, few 305.00; 70-80 lbs 247.00-272.50; 80-90 lbs 257.00-257.50; 90-100 lbs 240.00-263.00, few 272.50. hair 41 lbs 275.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-307.50; 60-70 lbs 270.00-279.00; 70-80 lbs 252.50; 80-90 lbs 246.00-249.00; 90-100 lbs 228.00-242.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 60 lbs 304.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 241.00-250.00; 94 lbs 240.00. hair 91 lbs 235.00; 104 lbs 225.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 290.00-310.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-301.00; 70-80 lbs 272.50-282.50; 80-90 lbs 245.00-250.00; 91 lbs 250.00. wooled and shorn 92 lbs 245.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-122.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 120.00-132.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-122.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 87.00-110.00; Cull 1 80.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-75.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 120.00-145.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-117.50; Cull 1 35.00-52.50.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 85.00-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 94.50-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-95.00; Cull 1 45.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 143.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 106.00-130.00, hair 134.00-145.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 96.00-111.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.50-90.00, hair 103.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 96.00-106.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 54 lbs 308.00; 60-70 lbs 298.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-268.00; 90-100 lbs 268.00.
Ft. Collins: 47 lbs 260.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-270.00; 60-70 lbs 262.50-267.50; 100-105 lbs 265.00-275.00.
South Dakota: 36 lbs 280.00; 40-50 lbs 300.00-315.00; 50-60 lbs 275.00-315.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-311.00; 70-80 lbs 277.00-286.00; 80-90 lbs 266.00-269.00; 90-100 lbs 258.00-265.00; 100-110 lbs 249.00-259.00; 110-115 lbs 238.00-253.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Coop: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 80-130 lbs 138.00-170.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: middle age 140.00/head, others 195 lbs 76.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 24,000 compared with 30,000 last week and 33,000 last year.