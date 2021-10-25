National Wool Review
Oct. 22
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Oct. 22
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly steady to 20.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were steady to 20.00 higher. Feeder lambs were steady to 20.00 higher. At San Angelo, TX, 5,751 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 335 slaughter lambs in North Dakota, 980 feeder lambs in Wyoming and 600 slaughter ewes in Wyoming. Western Video sold 270 slaughter ewes in Nevada. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,664 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-125 lbs 222.00-232.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 235.00-285.00, few 290.00-330.00; 150-170 lbs 235.00-255.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 110-140 lbs 160.00-190.00; 155-185 lbs 160.00-185.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 220.00-235.00; 150-165 lbs 224.00-234.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 120-135 lbs 187.50-217.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 158 lbs 205.00.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 233.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 344.00-365.00, few 373.00; 60-70 lbs 320.00-360.00, few 366.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-320.00, few 328.00-332.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-298.00; 90-110 lbs 236.00-274.00, few 280.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 316.00-336.00; 70-80 lbs 274.00-298.00; 80-90 lbs 278.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 256.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 300.00-305.00; 50-60 lbs 312.00-335.00, few 370.00; 60-70 lbs 285.00-335.00, few 375.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-305.00; 80-90 lbs 252.00-290.00; 90-100 lbs 255.00-295.00, few 310.00-320.00. hair 50-60 lbs 290.00-330.00, few 350.00; 60-70 lbs 287.00-315.00, few 320.00-375.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-295.00; 80-90 lbs 245.00-275.00; 90-100 lbs 240.00-275.00, few 295.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 76 lbs 242.50; 80-90 lbs 225.00-235.00; 90-100 lbs 197.50-220.00. hair 90-100 lbs 230.00-245.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 57 lbs 318.50; 65 lbs 280.00; 80-90 lbs 248.00-249.00; 90-100 lbs 234.00-236.00, few 257.50. hair 50-60 lbs 302.50-320.00; 60-70 lbs 290.00-312.50; 70-80 lbs 254.00-271.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-266.00; 90-100 lbs 223.00-251.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 220.00-240.00; 90-100 lbs 224.00-239.00. hair 77 lbs 220.00; 85 lbs 215.00.
Billings: hair 77 lbs 240.00; 104 lbs 212.50.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 312.50-330.00; 50-60 lbs 290.00-320.00; 60-70 lbs 295.00-325.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-295.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-270.00. wooled and shorn 65 lbs 277.50; 96 lbs 277.50; 103 lbs 220.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-116.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 120.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 99.00-118.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 98.00-108.00; Cull 1 78.00-80.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-145.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 83.00-120.00, hair 117.50-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-85.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 95.00-127.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 112.50-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 99.00-125.00, hair 130.00; Cull 1 65.00-75.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) hair 102.00-106.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 108.00-118.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) hair 95.00-112.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 79.00-89.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 88.00-94.00, hair 95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-103.00, hair 111.00-119.00; Cull 1 89.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 140.00-190.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-140.00t; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 95.00-97.50.
Equity Co-op: Utility and Good 1-3 108.00.
Western Video: Utility 1-2 96.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40-60 lbs 326.00-340.00; 60-70 lbs 294.00-318.00; 70-80 lbs 258.00-279.00; 80 lbs 273.00; 90-100 lbs 240.00-250.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 305.00-310.00; 50-60 lbs 300.00-307.50; 60-70 lbs 270.00-277.50; 80-90 lbs 250.00-260.00; 90-100 lbs 215.00-227.50; 100-110 lbs 190.00-200.00; 115-120 lbs 192.50.
South Dakota: 48 lbs 300.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-304.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-294.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-280.00; 80-90 lbs 246.00-265.00; 90-100 lbs 234.00-250.00; 100-110 lbs 226.00-231.00; 110-120 lbs 215.00-221.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 40-50 lbs 320.00-330.00; 50-60 lbs 307.00-325.00; 60-70 lbs 272.50-299.00; 70-80 lbs 245.00-265.00; 80-90 lbs 234.00-250.50; 90-100 lbs 221.00-239.00; 100-110 lbs 215.00-231.00; 121 lbs 211.00; 130 lbs 214.00.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: 92 lbs 249.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearlings 135 lbs 144.00/cwt; mixed age hair 100-140 lbs 140.00-180.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: ewe lambs 150 lbs 320.00/head; yearling hair 235.00-250.00/head; middle age hair 180.00/head.
South Dakota: middle age 215.00/head; aged 190.00-205.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 34,000 last week and 36,000 last year.