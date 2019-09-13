National Wool Review
Sept. 13
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Sept. 13
Compared to last week slaughter lambs were steady. Slaughter ewes were steady to 5.00 lower. Feeder lambs were steady. At San Angelo, Texas, 7,293 head sold. Equity Electronic Auction sold 900 feeder lambs in Utah. In direct trading slaughter ewes not tested and feeder lambs 8.00 higher. 5600 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were steady to 2.00 lower. 2,748 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: hair 110-135 lbs 128.00-138.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 160.00-187.00; 150-180 lbs 160.00-180.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs 157.00-160.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 120-160 lbs 146.00-150.50.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 143.00-156.00; 130-150 lbs 145.00-148.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 130.00-140.00.
Equity Elec: no test.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 196.00-218.00, few 220.00-224.00; 60-70 lbs 186.00-208.00, few 212.00-214.00; 70-80 lbs 176.00-198.00, few 200.00-204; 80-90 lbs 155.00-182.00, few 186.00-192.00; 90-110 lbs 140.00-158.00, few 160.00-162.00. wooled and shorn 65 lbs 188.00; 90-100 lbs 142.00-150.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 45-50 lbs 215.00-230.00; 60-70 lbs 190.00-235.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-230.00, few 235.00-245.00; 80-90 lbs 195.00-225.00, few 225.00-247.00; 90-100 lbs 215.00-235.00. hair lambs 40-60 lbs 200.00-215.00; 60-70 lbs 195.00-220.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-210.00; 80-90 lbs 172.00-190.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 50 lbs 202.50; 60-70 lbs 180.00-192.50; 70-80 lbs 157.50-160.00; 80-90 lbs 152.50-166.00; 90-100 147.50-162.00. hair 50-60 lbs 190.00-200.00; 65-80 lbs 160.00-168.00; 80-90 lbs 154.00-162.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-75 lbs 160.00-167.00; 84 lbs 162.50; 90-100 lbs 153.00-159.00. hair 70-80 lbs 154.00-162.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 155.00; 60-70 lbs 152.50-163.00; 70-80 lbs 136.00-140.00; 93 lbs 127.50. hair 50-60 lbs 170.00-180.00; 60-70 lbs 160.00-177.00; 70-80 lbs 140.00-155.00; 80-90 lbs 125.00-130.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 84 lbs 147.50; 90-100 lbs 147.50-152.50.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
5600: Slaughter Lambs shorn and wooled 117-160 lbs 140.00-170.00 (wtd avg 150.16).
UT: 5300: Feeder Lambs (pool) 95-105 lbs 161.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 50.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-80.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 80.00-94.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-80.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 40.00-57.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 28.00-42.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-117.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 50.00-62.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 68.00-72.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 61.00-77.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 48.00-60.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 53.00-59.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 54.00-66.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 52.00-57.00; Cull 1 48.00-51.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 57.00-65.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.50-72.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 51.00-67.00; Cull 1 42.00-48.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 62.50-80.00; Utility and Good 1-3 49.00-58.00, hair 55.00-65.00; Utility 1-2 55.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-79.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-68.00.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 68 lbs 180.00; 80-85 lbs 170.00-178.00.
Ft. Collins: 70 lbs 165.00; 90-100 lbs 145.00-147.00.
Billings: 58 lbs 187.00; 60-70 lbs 178.00-189.00; 70-80 lbs 175.50-190.00; 80-90 lbs 159.50-176.00, few 180.00; 90-100 lbs 154.00-164.75; 100-110 lbs 153.00-159.00; 110-115 lbs 151.50-154.50; 120-130 lbs 139.00-144.00.
Kalona: no test.
So. Dakota: 50-60 lbs 170.00-177.50; 60-70 lbs 162.00-166.00, few 187.50; 70-80 lbs 162.50-169.00; 80-90 lbs 155.00-164.00; 90-100 lbs 149.00-151.00; 101 lbs 144.00; 110-120 lbs 139.00-142.00.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Elec: 100-120 lbs 160.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 50-70 lbs 202.00-228.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 80-130 lbs 96.00-118.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: ewe lambs 200.00-300.00 per head; yearlings 185.00-285.00 per head; young to middle age 125.00-210.00 per head, others 170-190 lbs 66.00-74.00 cwt.
S. Dakota: no test.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: yearling hair ewes 165.00 per head, others 105 lbs 90.00 cwt.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 29,000 last week and 37,000 last year.