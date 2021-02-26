National Wool Review
Feb. 26
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs steady to sharply higher; slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 higher; feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, Texas 2,653 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 1,350 feeder lambs in California. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 5,474 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: shorn 105-160 lbs 170.00-194.00; wooled 120-155 lbs 220.00-245.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 225.00-290.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 135-145 lbs 170.00-210.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 161.00-181.00; 150-165 lbs 165.00-168.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 170.00-250.00; 150-190 lbs 171.00-220.00.
Billings, Mont.: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 338.00-357.50; 60-70 lbs 338.00-356.00; 70-80 lbs 320.00-348.00; 80-90 lbs 315.00-328.00; 90-110 lbs 290.00-305.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 340.00-342.00; 60-70 lbs 338.00-346.00; 70-80 lbs 328.00-332.00; 80-90 lbs 310.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 350.00-385.00; 50-60 lbs 340.00-400.00; 60-70 lbs 340.00-375.00; 70-80 lbs 310.00-350.00, few 410.00; 80-90 lbs 280.00-320.00, few 345.00-365.00; 90-100 lbs 270.00-305.00, few 320.00-325.00. hair 40-50 lbs 330.00-345.00, few 385.00; 50-60 lbs 340.00-380.00, few 420.00; 60-70 lbs 340.00-395.00; 70-80 lbs 320.00-345.00, few 370.00-385.00; 80-90 lbs 295.00-325.00; 90-100 lbs 295.00-315.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 225.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-250.00; 90-100 lbs 235.00-245.00. hair 60-70 lbs 320.00-345.00; 72 lbs 300.00; 90 lbs 222.50.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbd 336.00-355.00; 50-60 lbs 310.00-355.00; 60-70 lbs 310.00-355.00, few new crop 340.00-360.00; 70-80 lbs 290.00-335.00; 80-90 lbs 277.50-322.50; 90-100 lbs 287.50-310.00. hair 40-50 lbs 290.00-350.00; 50-60 lbs 320.00-350.00; 60-70 lbs 325.00-340.00; 80-90 lbs 245.00-272.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 49 lbs 325.00; 58 lbs 350.00; 60-70 lbs 330.00-332.50; 82 lbs 295.00; 90-100 lbs 215.00-285.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-60 lbs 350.00-370.00; 60-70 lbs 350.00-360.00; 72 lbs 345.00; 80 lbs 325.00; 99 lbs 280.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 138.00-158.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 160.00-210.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 130.00-155.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test; Cull1 1 no test.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-155.00, hair 140.00-170.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 100.00-117.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-124.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 100.00-122.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 115.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-125.00; Cull 1 100.00-117.50.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 117.00-155.00; Utility and Good 1-2 (medium flesh) 122.50-147.50. Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 140.00-175.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-120.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 70.00-90.00; Cull 1 no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 330.00-350.00; 58 lbs 345.00; 60-70 lbs 335.00-350.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: 110 lbs 199.25-217.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: yearlings 170.00-210.00/head.
S. Dakota: bred young 240.00-260.00/head; bred middle age 250.00-290.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair ewes with lambs 185.00-320.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 33,000 last week and 35,000 last year.