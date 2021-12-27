National Wool Review
Dec. 17
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week. This report will be unavailable until Jan. 14 due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, as well as the three-week Christmas recess in Australia.
National Sheep Summary
Dec. 17
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold steady to 50.00 higher, except at San Angelo, TX, 10.00-15.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were Firm to 35.00 higher. Feeder lambs were steady to 20.00 lower. At San Angelo, 7,225 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 320 slaughter lambs in South Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4,022 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified. Due to the holidays this report will not be issued for the next two weeks.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:4
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 111-160 lbs 232.00-290.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 230.00-295.00, few 335.00-360.00; 165-170 lbs 180.00-230.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 230.00-255.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 221.00-233.00; 160 lbs 220.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 226.00-277.50; 160-180 lbs 222.50-235.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 110-115 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-110 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: shorn 158 lbs 229.50.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 388.00-435.00; 60-70 lbs 370.00-390.00, few 408.00-410.00; 70-80 lbs 330.00-370.00; 80-90 lbs 312.00-350.00, few 362.00-382.00; 90-110 lbs 269.00-346.00. wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 332.00-358.00; 80-90 lbs 320.00-330.00; 90-110 lbs 280.00-310.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 41 lbs 420.00; 50-60 lbs 360.00-400.00, few 445.00; 60-70 lbs 345.00-385.00, few 400.00-405.00; 70-80 lbs 315.00-365.00, few 395.00-400.00; 80-90 lbs 315.00-350.00; 90-100 lbs 265.00-295.00, few 300.00-330.00. hair 40-50 lbs 435.00-455.00; 50-60 lbs 345.00-390.00, few 400.00-425.00; 60-70 lbs 330.00-375.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-350.00; 80-90 lbs 305.00-320.00; 90-100 lbs 265.00-290.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 90-100 lbs 260.00-270.00. hair 90-100 lbs 240.00-270.00, few 290.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 407.50-432.50; 50-60 lbs 410.00-445.00; 60-70 lbs 342.50-375.00, few 402.50-412.50; 70-80 lbs 292.50-355.00; 80-90 lbs 291.00-330.00; 90-100 lbs 262.00-276.00. hair 45 lbs 355.00; 50-60 lbs 380.00-433.00; 60 lbs 370.00; 70-80 lbs 299.00-307.50; 80-90 lbs 282.50-292.50; 90-100 lbs 242.50-255.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 58 lbs 380.00; 60-70 lbs 325.00-345.00, few 385.00; 70-80 lbs 345.00-370.00; 85 lbs 285.00; 90-100 lbs 280.00-285.00. hair 54 lbs 345.00; 60-70 lbs 325.00; 70-80 lbs 305.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 350.00-400.00; 50-60 lbs 350.00-390.00; 60-70 lbs 325.00-380.00; 70-80 lbs 340.00-385.00; 80-90 lbs 310.00-345.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 415.00-420.00; 60-70 lbs 400.00-412.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 155.00-168.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 170.00-198.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 140.00-175.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 120.00-130.00; Cull 1 100.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 115.00-195.00, hair 160.00-200.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 115.00-145.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 125.00-170.00, hair 152.50-205.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 142.50-152.50; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 155.00-163.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 130.00-187.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 175.00-180.00; Cull 1 45.00-75.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 130.00-184.00, hair 167.50-192.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 147.50-167.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 155.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 105.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 150.00-185.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 147.00-190.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 4035 lbs 335.00; 60-70 lbs 305.00-320.00; 70-80 lbs 287.50-307.50; 82 lbs 290.00; 106 lbs 240.00; 120-125 lbs 185.00-215.00; 138 lbs 200.00; 154 lbs 215.00.
South Dakota: 56 lbs 298.00; 60-70 lbs 301.00-310.00; 70-80 lbs 289.00-309.00; 80-90 lbs 292.00-301.00; 100-110 lbs 260.00-285.00; 111 lbs 245.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: 30-40 lbs 375.00-400.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 113 lbs 220.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: young 325.00-470.00/head; bred middle age 400.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: yearling hair 125-205 lbs 170.00-210.00/cwt; young hair 100-110 lbs 205.00-235.00/cwt.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 40,000 last week and 41,000 last year.