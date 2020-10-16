National Wool Review
Oct. 16
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Oct. 16
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs firm to sharply higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 8.00 higher. Feeder lambs steady to 8.00 higher. At San Angelo, Texas, 6476 head sold in a one day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 1,000 feeder lambs in Wyoming. In direct trading slaughter ewes were not tested and feeder lambs no comparison. 2,441 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-130 lbs 156.00-166.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 110-130 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 160-190 lbs 127.50-155.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 121.00-170.50; 150-170 lbs 167.00-170.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 163.00-192.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 250.00-270.00, few 274.00-286.00; 60-70 lbs 244.00-270.00, few 272.00-274.00; 70-80 lbs 222.00-242.00, few 246.00-252.00; 80-90 lbs 196.00-238.00; 90-110 lbs 186.00-216.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 252.00-268.00; 60-70 lbs 244.00-256.00; 70-80 lbs 228.00-234.00; 80-90 lbs 212.00-232.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-204.00.
Pennsylvania: no report.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 217.00-237.50; 70-80 lbs 202.50-222.50; 80-90 lbs 209.00-232.50; 90-100 lbs 182.50-207.00. hair 40-50 lbs 255.00-262.50; 56 lbs 255.00; 80-90 lbs 185.00-211.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 160.00-162.50; 70-80 lbs 160.00-172.50; 80-90 lbs 162.00-180.00; 90-100 lbs 160.00-190.00. hair 48 lbs 240.00; 50-60 lbs 231.00; 67 lbs 229.00.
Missouri: no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 187.50-195.00; 66 lbs 200.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-182.00; 80-90 lbs 171.00-200.00; 90-100 lbs 165.00-170.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 172.00-190.00; 90-100 lbs 163.00-181.00. hair 51 lbs 255.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 165.00-171.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3- percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
WY: 1800: Feeder Lambs 90-110 lbs 167.00-175.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 78.00-92.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 94.00-119.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.00-92.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 65.00-66.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 54.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 61.00-84.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 63.00-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 59.00-60.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 57.00-64.00, hair 71.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-69.50; Cull 1 54.00-59.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 51.00-85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 50.00-67.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 54.00-65.00; Cull 1 52.00-65.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-90.00, hair 95.00-97.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 86.50-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 59 lbs 246.00.
Ft. Collins: 50-60 lbs 165.00-180.00; 60 lbs 152.50.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 200.00-220.00; 50-60 lbs 225.00-236.00; 60-70 lbs 185.00-212.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00-174.00; 80-90 lbs 163.00-189.00; 90-100 lbs 155.00-180.00; 100-110 lbs 146.00-167.00; 110-115 lbs 155.00.
Billings: 60-70 lbs 193.00-220.00; 70-80 lbs 188.00-195.00; 80-90 lbs 183.00-193.00; 90-100 lbs 174.50-182.00, few 195.00; 100-110 lbs 178.00-180.00. sheep 130-175 lbs 59.50-69.50.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: 95 lbs 168.75.
Northern Video:
MT: 1200: 80 lbs 185.00.
Western Video:
NV: 1500: 100-105 lbs 141.00-144.50.
UT: 1200: 85-90 lbs 153.50-159.50.
1000: 85 lbs 170.00; 95 lbs 161.00 for Oct/Nov delivery.
ID: 2000: 70 lbs 178.00; 95 lbs 164.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 90-120 lbs 120.00-138.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: yearlings 100.00/head.
S. Dakota: ewe lambs 80-85 lbs 180.00-198.00/cwt; yearlings 160.00-165.00/head; young 150.00-167.50/head; middle age 112.50-170.00/head; aged 82.00-92.50/head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Northern Video:
MT: 320: middle age 135.00/head.
Western Video:
CA: 1050: yearlings 180.00/head.
NV: 2100: bred young 227.50/head.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 32,000 last week and 38,000 last year.