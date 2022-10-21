National Wool Review
Oct. 21
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Oct. 14
Compared to last week: Heavy slaughter lambs sold mostly steady to 10.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 20.00 lower. Feeder lambs mostly steady to 15.00 lower. At San Angelo, TX 4,115 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 350 slaughter lambs in Wyoming. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 3,415 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 120-145 lbs 103.00-117.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 140.00-170.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 110.00-121.00; 150-160 lbs 106.00-108.00, few 120.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 112.50-134.00, few 148.00-150.00; 150-160 lbs 120.00-142.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Coop: wooled 140 lbs 114.25.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 253.00-295.00, few 300.00-301.00; 60-70 lbs 237.00-285.00, few 291.00; 70-80 lbs 197.00-259.00; 80-90 lbs 189.00-231.00; 90-100 lbs 167.00-170.00. wooled and shorn 67 lbs 260.00; 93 lbs 157.00.
New Holland: no report.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 52 lbs 207.50; 62 lbs 167.50; 89 lbs 165.00. hair 40 lbs 220.00; 50-60 lbs 199.00-231.00; 70-80 lbs 152.50-172.50; 80-90 lbs 165.00-170.00; 92 lbs 155.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 195.00-205.00; 50-60 lbs 220.00-255.00; 60-70 lbs 160.00-180.00; 70-80 lbs 155.00-185.00; 80-90 lbs 120.00-155.00; 90-100 lbs 110.00-137.50. hair 40-50 lbs 210.00-230.00; 50-60 lbs 240.00-280.00; 77 lbs 172.50; 88 lbs 145.00; 98 lbs 110.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 89 lbs 185.00; 90-100 lbs 120.00-130.00. hair 70-80 lbs 165.00-180.00; 80-90 lbs 150.00-152.50.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 215.00-2225.0; 60-70 lbs 205.00-225.00; 70 lbs 200.00; 80-90 lbs 140.00-145.00. wooled and shorn 90-100 lbs 105.00-115.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 58.00-65.00, hair 63.00-67.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 51.00-73.00, hair 59.00-71.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-75.00, hair 60.00-65.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 50.00-55.00; Cull 1 30.00-53.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 62.50-82.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 65.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 51.00-70.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 58.00-80.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-90.00; Cull 1 15.00-22.50.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-97.50, hair 80.00-108.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 74.00-90.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 75.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-70.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 50-60 lbs 167.50-217.50; 60-70 lbs 170.00-180.00.
South Dakota: 44 lbs 150.00; 50-60 lbs 157.50-165.00; 60-70 lbs 143.00-158.00, few 245.00; 70-80 lbs 132.00-153.00; 80-90 lbs 116.00-135.00; 90-100 lbs 105.00-119.00; 100-110 lbs 110.00-115.00; 115 lbs 97.00; 137 lbs 90.00. hair 40-50 lbs 209.00-215.00; 50-65 lbs 200.00-210.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 30-40 lbs 230.00-245.00; 40-50 lbs 230.00-240.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 60-80 lbs 285.00/cwt; mixed age hair 80-125 lbs 95.00-125.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: ewe lambs 75-80 lbs 194.00-201.00/cwt; yearlings 135.00-255.00/head; young 115.00-190.00/head; aged 100.00-120.00/head; hair ewe lambs 63 lbs 219.00/cwt; Yearling hair 180.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair ewe lambs 90 lbs 160.00/cwt; young hair 190.00-195.00/head; middle age hair 165.00/head.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 33,000 compared with 33,000 last week and 38,000 last year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.