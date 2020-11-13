National Wool Review
Nov. 13
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Nov. 13
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs under 70 lbs were 10.00-20.00 higher, heavier weights steady to 10.00 lower. Slaughter ewes mostly steady. Feeder lambs steady. At San Angelo, Texas, 5983 sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 525 feeder lambs in Wyoming. In direct trading slaughter lambs and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,702 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundredweight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-135 lbs 154.00-196.00; 163-160 lbs 162.00-178.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 145-165 lbs 160.00-165.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 164.00-173.00; 150-160 lbs 163.00-170.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 167.50-212.50; 150-170 lbs 160.00-171.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 145.00-165.00.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 284.00-314.00, few 318.00-328.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-296.00, few 306.00-312.00; 70-80 lbs 238.00-266.00; 80-90 lbs 218.00-240.00, few 252.00-254.00; 90-110 lbs 188.00-216.00, few 226.00-230.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 290.00-295.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-282.00; 79 lbs 252.00; 96 lbs 196.00.
Pennsylvania: no report.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 48 lbs 267.50; 70-80 lbs 210.00-225.50; 80-90 lbs 222.50-240.00; 90-100 lbs 193.00-215.00. hair 45 lbs 262.50; 50-60 lbs 252.50-257.50; 60-70 lbs 243.00-257.50; 70-80 lbs 215.00-230.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 175.00-192.50; 98 lbs 180.00. hair 40-50 lbs 287.50-295.00; 83 lbs 210.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 270.00-285.00; 50-60 lbs 225.00-255.00; 60-70 lbs 215.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 225.00-255.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-240.00. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 235.00-270.00; 50-60 lbs 210.00-235.00; 60-70 lbs 210.00-250.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-230.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-202.50; 90-100 lbs 155.00-177.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 183.00-217.00; 92 lbs 200.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3- percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg)
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-96.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-124.00, high-yielding 130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-100.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 60.00-70.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 40.00-58.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 67.50-72.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 62.50-82.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 71.00-86.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-82.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 73.00-75.00; Cull 1 42.50-68.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 72.50, hair 110.00-112.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-95.00, hair 97.50-110.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-70.00; Cull 1 45.00-50.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 72.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 81.00-87.00, hair 92.00-110.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 77.00-88.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 51 lbs 205.00; 60-70 lbs 205.00-221.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 234.00-240.00; 50-60 lbs 235.00-243.00; 60-70 lbs 228.00-242.50; 70-80 lbs 194.50-200.00; 80-90 lbs 183.00-198.00; 90-100 158.00-187.50; 100-110 lbs 155.00-174.00; 110-120 lbs 147.00-163.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 80-120 lbs 124.00-144.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: ewe lambs 160 lbs 215.00/head; yearlings 195.00-400.00/head; young 235.00-275.00/head; middle age 110.00-185.00/head; aged 100.00-140.00/head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 36,000 last week and 40,000 last year.