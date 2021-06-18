National Wool Review
June 18
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
June 18
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady to 20.00 higher; slaughter ewes mostly steady; no comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, Texas, 5702 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. Western Video Auction sold 500 slaughter lambs in Oregon, 3400 feeder lambs in Nevada and Oregon and 300 slaughter ewes in Oregon. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested; 2892 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 200.00-252.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 270.00-305.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 110-115 lbs 270.00-290.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 265.00-293.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 267.00-275.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 290.00-310.00, few 314.00-322.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-304.00, few 306.00-318.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-278.00, few 290.00-300.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-262.00; 90-110 lbs 238.00-258.00, few 262.00-270.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 294.00-308.00; 60-70 lbs 276.00-298.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-282.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-266.00; 90-105 lbs 244.00-252.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 269.00-295.00; 50-60 lbs 245.00-265.00, few 280.00; 60-70 lbs 265.00-295.00, few 315.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-295.00, few 300.00-305.00; 80-90 lbs 265.00-295.00, few 297.00-310.00; 90-100 lbs 272.00-305.00. hair 48 lbs 285.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-280.00, few 310.00-320.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-295.00; 70-80 lbs 255.00-285.00, few 300.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-270.00, few 295.00-305.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 45 lbs 250.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-260.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 255.00-260.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-270.00; 90-100 lbs 255.00-275.00, few 280.00. hair 50-60 lbs 240.00-260.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-275.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 255.00-267.50.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 237.50-262.50, few 285.00; 50-60 lbs 252.50-260.00, few 270.00-292.50; 60-70 lbs 250.00-262.500; 70-80 lbs 241.00-262.50; 80-90 lbs 247.00-265.00, few 269.00; 90-100 lbs 248.00-265.00. Hair 40-50 lbs 222.50-250.00; 53 lbs 254.00; 60-70 lbs 247.50-258.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-265.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 52 lbs 230.00; 60-70 lbs 255.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 255.00-290.00; 90-100 lbs 285.00-287.50. hair 61 lbs 245.00; 94 lbs 230.00; 100 lbs 242.50.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 255.00; 60-70 lbs 225.00-240.00; 70-80 lbs 237.50-265.00; 80-90 lbs 242.50; 90-95 lbs 240.00-242.50. hair 40-50 lbs 245.00-265.00; 50-60 lbs 232.50-262.50; 60-70 lbs 255.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-250.00; 87 lbs 242.50; 95 lbs 225.00.
Western Video: (OR) 95 lbs 260.00 for July delivery.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-118.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 102.00-138.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 102.00-122.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00-110.00; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00-155.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 105.00-110.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 107.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 95.00-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 74.00-95.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 75.00-85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-91.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-90.00; Cull 1 60.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 91.00-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-110.00, hair 115.00-128.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 92.50-119.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 115.00-130.00, hair 125.00-157.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 95.00, hair 100.00-122.50; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00.
Western Video: (OR) Good 2-3 180 lbs 87.00 for current delivery.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 69 lbs 262.00; 70-80 lbs 256.00-268.00; 80-90 lbs 256.00-266.00.
Ft. Collins: 50-60 lbs 270.00-275.00; 60-70 lbs 255.00-277.50; 70-80 lbs 250.00-277.50; 80-90 lbs 260.00-272.50; 96 lbs 260.00.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 290.00-355.00; 40-50 lbs 252.50-315.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-295.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-295.00; 78 lbs 265.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Western Video:
NV: 2500: 85-90 lbs 262.50-273.00 for October delivery.
OR: 900: 95-90 lbs 262.00 for Aug-Sept delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair ewes 210.00/head; young hair 120.00-210.00/head; mixed age hair 75-140 lbs 130.00-160.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 33,000 last week and 38,000 last year.