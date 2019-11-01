National Wool Review
Nov. 1
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Nov. 1
Compared to last week, slaughter lambs under 70 lbs were steady to as much as 20.00 higher, heavier weights steady. Slaughter ewes were steady to 5.00 higher. Feeder lambs were mostly 5.00-10.00 higher. At San Angelo, Texas, 4491 head sold. No sales in Equity Electronic Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 5,000 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were steady to 2.00 higher. 2,142 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-120 lbs 120.00-124.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 160.00-180.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 130-150 lbs no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 150.00-158.00; 150-155 lbs 148.00-151.50.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 130-150 lbs 149.00-153.00; 150-165 lbs 147.50-151.50.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 220.00-246.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-224.00, few 233.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 150.00-166.00; 90-110 lbs 132.00-152.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 224.00-230.00; 61 lbs 220.00; 70-80 lbs 194.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 158.00-186.00; 96 lbs 145.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 210.00-230.00; 50-60 lbs 217.00-240.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-235.00; 70-80 lbs 195.00-220.00; 80-90 lbs 185.00-210.00. hair 40-50 lbs 210.00-235.00; 50-70 lbs 200.00-235.00; 70-80 lbs 165.00-197.00; 80-90 lbs 160.00-185.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 52 lbs 225.00; 60 lbs 207.50; 70-80 lbs 175.00-182.50; 80-90 lbs 162.50-176.00; 90-100 lbs 153.00-160.00. hair 71 lbs 177.50.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Missouri: no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 92 lbs 157.50. hair 105 lbs 144.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
5000: Slaughter Lambs shorn and wooled 109-155 lbs 139.48-163.75 (wtd avg 153.15).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 50.00-68.00, high yielding 72.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 70.00-82.00, few 86.00-88.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 56.00-69.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 54.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 30.00-40.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 50.00-70.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 44.00-46.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 45.00-51.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 43.00-48.50; Cull 1 41.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 41.00-70.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 53.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 45.00-53.00; Cull 1 47.00-54.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 no test; Utility and Good 1-3 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 66.00-78.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 57.50-67.50; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 27.50.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 62 lbs 184.00; 83 lbs 178.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: 52 lbs 195.00; 60-70 lbs 190.00-206.00; 70-80 lbs 187.00-208.00; 80-90 lbs 168.00-188.00, few 191.00; 90-100 lbs 162.25-162.50; 100-110 lbs 141.00-154.00; 110-115 lbs 134.00-135.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 49 lbs 211.00; 58 lbs 214.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-216.00; 70-80 lbs 167.00-200.50; 80-90 lbs 170.00-190.00; 90-100 lbs 160.00-174.00; 100-110 lbs 141.00-156.00; 120-130 lbs 143.00-146.50.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 93 lbs 176.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 80-140 lbs 86.00-106.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: ewe lambs 89 lbs 173.00 cwt, 97 lbs 171.00 cwt; yearlings 120 lbs 115.00 cwt; young to middle age 145-150 lbs 120.00-275.00 cwt; aged 145-195 lbs 80.00-160.00 cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 39,000 compared with 39,000 last week and 38,000 last year.