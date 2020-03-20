National Wool Review
March 20
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
March 20
Compared to March 13: Slaughter lambs steady to as much as 30.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 15.00 higher. Feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, Texas, 4749 head sold. No sales in Equity Electronic Auction.
In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 5700 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were steady.
4,004 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-185 lbs 150.00-188.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs 250.00-310.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 105-115 lbs 187.850-197.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 159.00-177.50.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 172.50-242.50.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs no test.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 252.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 252.00-272.00, few 278.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 248.00-268.00, few 270.00-276.00; 80-90 lbs 234.00-260.00, few 266.00-279.00; 90-100 lbs 244.00-269.00. wooled and shorn 67 lbs 260.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-256.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-265.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 300.00-350.00; 50-60 lbs 310.00-320.00; 60-70 lbs 320.00-330.00; 70-80 lbs 277.00-280.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-280.00, few 305.00. hair 53 lbs 312.00; 60-70 lbs 282.00-305.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-312.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-294.00; 90-100 lbs 260.00-265.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 275.00-285.00; 60-70 lbs 262.50-286.00; 70-80 lbs 267.50-282.50; 80-90 lbs 252.50-275.00; 90-95 lbs 242.50-250.00. hair 40-50 lbs 277.50-282.50; 50-60 lbs 275.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-275.00; 70-80 lbs 256.00-269.00; 85 lbs 259.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 93 lbs 207.50. hair 65 lbs 222.50; 79 lbs 228.00; 94 lbs 212.50; 108 lbs 205.00.
Missouri: no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 57 lbs 225.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-245.00; 80 lbs 205.00; 96 lbs 188.00.
Billings, MT: hair 56 222.50; 62 lbs 202.50; 70-80 lbs 202.50-207.50; 89 lbs 196.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
5700: Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 127-169 lbs 151.00-168.89 (wtd avg 162.63).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy)
108.00-126.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 112.00-128.00, high-yielding 133.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-114.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 72.00-98.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 62.00-70.00.
PA: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 95.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-95.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 70.00-97.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.50-92.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 54.00-68.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 69.00-80.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-71.00; Cull 1 58.00-62.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 61.00-71.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-81.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 69.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 46.00-57.00; Cull 1 40.00.
Missouri: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.50-102.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 77.50-92.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 67.50.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 40 lbs 202.50.
Billings: 68 lbs 195.00; 80-90 lbs 187.50-192.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-176.00; 105 lbs 169.00; 141 134.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 220.00-245.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 90-135 lbs 130.00-159.00 cwt; hair ewes and lambs 95.00 per head.
Ft. Collins: ewes with lambs 175.00 per family.
Billings: lambs 175.00 per head, 130 lbs 146.00 cwt; yearlings 150.00 per head, 175 lbs 85 cwt; young to middle age 160.00 per head, 245 lbs 57.00 cwt.
S. Dakota: no test.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
Weight Head Wt Avg
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 37,000 compared with 37,000 last week and 44,000 last year.