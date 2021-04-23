National Wool Review
April 23
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
April 23
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs under 70 lbs firm to 15.00 higher, heavier weights steady to 10.00 lower; slaughter ewes steady to 15.00 lower; feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, Texas, 8114 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 1500 feeder lambs in California. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 7,187 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 150-175 lbs 140.00-166.00.
New Holland, Pa.: wooled and shorn 105-140 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 300.00-320.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-155 lbs 202.00-230.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 245.00-292.50.
Billings, Mont.: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 175.00-243.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 294.00-318.00; 60-70 lbs 282.00-307.00, few 311.00; 70-80 lbs 270.00-292.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-278.00, few 280.00-282.00; 90-110 lbs 248.00-266.00, few 282.00. wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 276.00-286.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-266.00.
New Holland: no report.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 300.00-345.00; 70-80 lbs 295.00-320.00; 80-90 lbs 290.00-315.00; 90-100 lbs 270.00-325.00. hair 40-50 lbs 280.00-300.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-305.00; 61 lbs 310.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 295.00-356.00; 50-60 lbs 305.00-345.00; 60-70 lbs 292.50-327.50; 70-80 lbs 290.00-322.50; 80-90 lbs 285.00-318.00; 90-100 lbs 295.00-304.00. hair 50-60 lbs 301.00-321.00; 60-70 lbs 287.50-316.00; 70-80 lbs 297.00-308.00; 87 lbs 272.50; 90-100 lbs 284.00-292.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 270.00-320.00; 50-60 lbs 265.00-305.00; 60-80 lbs 255.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-270.00; 90-100 lbs 225.00-300.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 265.00-270.00; 60-70 lbs 275.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 265.00-282.00; 80-90 lbs 245.00-279.00; 90-100 lbs 233.00-252.50. hair 73 lbs 240.00.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 90.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 96.00-122.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 125.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-126.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 100.00-110.00; Cull 1 96.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-145.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-102.50; Cull 1 52.50-65.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 75.00-105.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-95.00; Cull 1 55.00-80.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 72.50-77.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 93.00-117.50, hair 129.00-140.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 82.50-103.00, hair 104.00-119.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 83.50-94.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-104.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-101.00; Cull 1 79.00-82.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 50-60 lbs 270.00-285.00.
S. Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 51 lbs 295.00; 60-70 lbs 265.00-292.50, few 297.50.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: 115-120 lbs 213.25-215.50.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 85-115 lbs 152.00-165.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
S. Dakota: bred middle age 185.00-225.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: yearlings 106 lbs 172.50/cwt.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 37,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 40,000 last year.