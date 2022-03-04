National Wool Review
March 4
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
March 4
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly firm to 10.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 10.00 higher. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, TX 5,500 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. Western Video sold 9535 feeder lambs in California, 1234 feeder lambs in Arizona, 900 feeder lambs in Oregon, 500 hair lambs in California and 400 replacement ewes in California. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 2,666 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-160 lbs 222.00-248.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 285.00-330.00, few 345.00-390.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-110 lbs 265.00-272.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-150 lbs 199.00-215.00, new crop 245.00-255.00; 150-165 lbs 192.00-210.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 205.00-320.00; 161 lbs 195.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 372.00-400.00; 60-70 lbs 358.00-390.00; 70-80 lbs 352.00-381.00; 80-90 lbs 334.00-366.00, few 384.00; 90-110 lbs 324.00-340.00. wooled and shorn shorn 66 lbs 379.00; 70-80 lbs 354.00-366.00; 80-90 lbs 311.00-346.00; 90-100 lbs 308.00-319.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 440.00-470.00; 50-60 lbs 420.00-497.00, few 500.00-530.00; 60-70 lbs 365.00-395.00, few 455.00-485.00; 70-80 lbs 370.00-377.00, few 425.00-450.00; 80-90 lbs 350.00-390.00; 90-100 lbs 345.00-385.00. hair 40-50 lbs 455.00-480.00; 50-60 lbs 425.00-470.00; 60-70 lbs 405.00-455.00; 70-80 lbs 390.00-425.00; 80-90 lbs 350.00-375.00; 90-100 lbs 335.00-390.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 90-100 lbs 250.00-265.00. hair 90-100 lbs 265.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 380.00-425.00; 50-60 lbs 385.00-407.50; 60-70 lbs 380.00-410.00; 70-80 lbs 356.00-400.00; 80-90 lbs 327.50-385.00; 90-100 lbs 290.00-340.00. hair 40-50 lbs 390.00-395.00; 67 lbs 385.00; 70 lbs 347.50; 80-90 lbs 317.50-327.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 277.50-285.00; 77 lbs 275.00; 90-100 lbs 240.00-255.00, few 282.50.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 370.00-390.00; 50-60 lbs 350.00-390.00; 60-70 lbs 345.00-385.00; 98 lbs 340.00. wooled and shorn 75 lbs 335.00; 83 lbs 325.00.
Western Video: hair 115 lbs 219.00 for April delivery.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 165.00-188.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 160.00-204.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 174.00-190.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 140.00-160.00; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 140.00-230.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-190.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 157.50-167.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 125.00-145.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 115.00-125.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 123.00-160.00, few 208.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 144.00-161.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 150.00-160.00; Cull 1 83.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 130.00-195.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 122.50-190.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 150.00-260.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 125.00-165.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 125.00-135.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 41 lbs 310.00; 85 lbs 250.00.
South Dakota: 40 lbs 350.00; 66 lbs 275.00; 81 lbs 251.00; 91 lbs 259.00; 110-120 lbs 212.00-213.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Western Video:
CA: 3280: 85 lbs 224.00-228.00; 90-95 lbs 242.00; 100 lbs 225.00 for current delivery. 2555: 75 lbs 275.00; 100-110 lbs 226.00 for late March del. 3700: 80 lbs 270.00;85 lbs 262.00-266.00; 90 lbs 248.00; 110 lbs 240.00 for April delivery.
AZ: 1234: 115-120 lbs 250.00-253.00 for April/May delivery.
OR: 900: 95 lbs 233.00; 100 lbs 242.00 for June delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 90-140 lbs 210.00-280.00/cwt; hair ewes and lambs 96.00-110.00/head.
Ft. Collins: ewes with lambs 220.00/family; hair ewe with lambs 160.00/family.
South Dakota: bred young 275.00-300.00/head; bred middle age 285.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: bred yearling hair 350.00-450.00/head; bred young hair 240.00-310.00/head; hair ewe with lambs 170.00-570.00/family.
Western Video:
CA: 400: yearling ewes 320.00/head.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 32,000 compared with 28,000 last week and 40,000 last year.