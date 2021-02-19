National Wool Review
Feb. 19
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Feb. 19
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady. Feeder lambs not well tested. No sale at San Angelo, Texas, this week due to inclement weather. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction this week. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 7,886 lamb carcasses sold with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundredweight unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn no sale.
New Holland, Pa.: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 230.00-292.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 130-135 lbs 185.00-195.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 145-155 lbs 163.00-166.00.
Billings, Mont.: wooled and shorn no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: no sale.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 49 lbs 377.00; 50-60 lbs 365.00-385.00. 60-70 lbs 320.00-340.00, few 368.00-370.00; 70-80 lbs 320.00-360.00; 80-90 lbs 285.00-310.00, few 325.00-330.00; 90-100 lbs 270.00-305.00, few 310.00-330.00. hair 50-60 lbs 340.00-360.00; 60-70 lbs 355.00-380.00; 70-80 lbs 320.00-345.00; 80-90 lbs 295.00-330.00; 90-100 lbs 295.00-310.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 250.00; 93 lbs 275.00. hair 50-60 lbs 350.00; 62 lbs 340.00; 72 lbs 300.00; 99 lbs 275.00.
Kalona, Iowa: no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 55 lbs 330.00; 70-80 lbs 245.00-315.00; 80-90 lbs 290.00-305.00; 90-100 lbs 205.00-222.50.
Billings, Mont.: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no sale; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no sale; Utility 1-2 (thin) no sale; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no sale; Cull 1 no sale.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-150.00, few hair 150.00-170.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-110.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 105.00-150.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-165.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 100.00-125.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 115.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 95.00-115.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test: Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test: Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Direct Trade: no sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no sale.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 46 lbs 365.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no sale.
Ft. Collings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: yearlings 111 lbs 155.00/cwt.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week totaled 33,000 compared with 37,000 last week and 33,000 last year.