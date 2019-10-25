National Wool Review
Oct. 25
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Oct. 25
Compared to Oct. 18: Slaughter lambs were steady to 9.00 higher, except lambs over 80 lbs at San Angelo, Texas, 5.00-10.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were steady to 4.00 higher except at San Angelo 5.00-10.00 lower. Feeder lambs weak. At San Angelo, Texas, 7242 head sold. No sales in Equity Electronic Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 5100 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were 2.00 higher. 3,191 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-135 lbs 120.00-132.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 150.00-205.00; 150-155 lbs 157.00-165.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 130-150 lbs 130.00-145.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 147.50-152.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 155.00-162.50; 150-185 lbs 132.50-150.00.
Billings, Mont.: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 130-140 lbs 130.00-131.00.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 206.00-220.00, few 220.00-226.00; 60-70 lbs 190.00-210.00, few 212.00-214.00; 70-80 lbs 177.00-196.00, few 198.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 150.00-166.00; 90-110 lbs 140.00-156.00. wooled and shorn no test.
Pa.: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 195.00-230.00; 80-90 lbs 192.00-210.00, few 225.00-230.00. hair 43 lbs 230.00; 58 lbs 215.00; 60-70 lbs 190.00-220.00; 70-80 lbs 167.00-190.00; 80-90 lbs 165.00-180.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 46 lbs 182.50; 50-60 lbd 177.50-190.00; 67 lbs 185.00; 80-100 lbs 150.00-162.50. hair 40-50 lbs 192.50-217.50; 80 lbs 165.00; 90-100 lbs 155.00-161.00.
Ft. Collins: hair 80 lbs 162.50; 90-100 lbs 157.50-167.50.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 185.00-202.50; 60-70 lbs 180.00-217.50; 70-80 lbs 140.00-195.00; 80-90 lbs 122.50-165.00; 90-100 lbs 122.50-15.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 82 lbs 152.00; 100-110 lbs 152.00-153.00. hair 75 lbs 152.50.
Billings: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
5100: Slaughter Lambs shorn and wooled 123-155 lbs 140.00-161.33 (wtd avg 151.84).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 50.00-60.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 70.00-80.00, few 82.00-84.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 48.00-66.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 40.00-54.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 25.00-44.00.
Pa.: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 40.00-75.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-87.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 37.00-70.00; Cull 1 20.00-35.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 48.00-75.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 47.00-73.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 22.00-30.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 47.00-70.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 50.00-71.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 42.00-50.00; Cull 1 26.00-35.00.
Mo.: Good 2-3 85.00-90.00; Utility and Good 1-3 60.00-90.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 45.00-70.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.50-77.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 60.00-72.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 37.50-55.00.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 70-80 lbs 165.50-176.00; 80-90 lbs 160.00-163.00; 90-95 lbs 155.00-157.00; 100-110 lbs 143.00-155.00.
Ft. Collins: 50 lbs 141.00.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 48 lbs 175.00; 50-60 lbs 190.00-201.00; 60-70 lbs 188.00-193.00; 70-80 lbs 181.00-190.50; 80-90 lbs 167.00-183.00; 90-100 lbs 150.00-165.00; 100-110 lbs 143.00-150.00; 123 lbs 134.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 90-100 lbs 120.00-130.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 80-140 lbs 90.00-114.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: young to middle age 100.00-140.00 per head; yearling hair ewes 77.50 per head.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: ewe lambs 81 lbs 175.00 cwt; young to middle age 155-175 lbs 135.00-155.00 cwt; middle age 170 lbs 145.00 cwt; aged 150 lbs 95.00 cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Missouri: young to middle age hair ewes 105-130 lbs 85.00-100.00 cwt; ewes with lambs 140.00-240.00 per family.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,000 compared with 38,000 last week and 38,000 last year.